Celtic are showing strong interest in Augsburg midfielder Elvis Rexhbecaj ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The Hoops are believed to be among several European clubs that have inquired about the 27-year-old Kosovo international, alongside Besiktas, Parma and Championship sides.

Rexhbecaj has just over 15 months remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2026, and is reportedly considering his future in Germany, where he has spent his entire professional career so far.

If he refuses a contract extension in the coming months, Augsburg are likely to sell him this summer to avoid losing the central midfielder on a free next year.

According to Foot Mercato, Rexhbecaj is weighing up his options ahead of his final contract year at Augsburg, although the German club are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

The 'fantastic' 27-year-old, who joined Augsburg from his boyhood club Wolfsburg in 2022, has been a regular starter ever since, amassing 83 appearances across all competitions.

He has played 20 Bundesliga games this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in just over 1,500 minutes of play.

Celtic are preparing for a busy summer transfer window under Brendan Rodgers and could also face a tough battle to keep their defensive stalwart.

According to reports, centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers may attract interest from Premier League clubs after the season, with Crystal Palace among the potential suitors.

Elvis Rexhbecaj's Augsburg Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 20 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,542

