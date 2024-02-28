Highlights Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers faces criticism for the Parkhead outfit's recent form and his controversial comments towards a journalist, which has disappointed fans.

Despite hopes of retaining the Scottish Premiership title, Celtic have struggled across 2023/24 season, and risk finishing the campaign trophyless.

Ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, reinforcements are needed at Celtic, with a left-back and goalkeeper likely to be on the shortlist.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not popular with the club’s supporters at Parkhead, as journalist Dean Jones reviews his “spiky” character following recent comments.

Rodgers had been reappointed as Hoops boss during the summer of 2023 and hopes to play his part in retaining the club’s third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

The Bhoys have endured a mixed 2023/24 season and are at risk of finishing the campaign trophyless, representing a considerable failure for Rodgers and the club. Celtic’s woes on the continent have also continued, succumbing to an early Champions League exit after finishing bottom of their group before Christmas.

Rodgers’ return to Celtic

Rodgers’ second spell as Celtic manager had looked to be going on track in the autumn of 2023, with the Hoops pulling clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. At the start of October 2023, Celtic were seven points clear of arch-rivals Rangers after triumphing over the Gers in a 1-0 victory at Ibrox the previous month. However, a drop-off in form coupled with Rangers’ appointment of Philippe Clement has turned the tide, with the Hoops sitting two points behind their traditional foes after 27 games.

Celtic’s second consecutive European exit also created mass disappointment around Parkhead. The Bhoys finished at the bottom of a challenging group that included Atletico Madrid, Lazio, and Feyenoord. However, Celtic’s reluctance to merely lay a glove on their opponents will have concerned Rodgers and the hierarchy, who will feel they are way behind challenging the continent’s elite sides.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (24th February) that Rodgers must take the blame for the recent slump in the form of Kyogo Furuhashi and the rest of his Hoops squad. Celtic have not been firing on all cylinders and have been scraping the barrel for points in recent weeks, having seen Rangers close in on them before eventually overtaking them in the Premiership table. On 25th February, the Bhoys secured a late 3-1 victory at Motherwell, having had to wait until the late stages to secure three points.

GMS Key Statistic : Celtic have now dropped points in four home Scottish Premiership fixtures during the 2023/24 season.

Blair Spittal had given the hosts a first-half lead before Adam Idah equalised after the break. It would take until the fourth minute of stoppage time for the Norwich City loanee to add his second before Luis Palma ensured the three points would return to Glasgow two minutes later. Following the game, Rodgers came under fire for calling BBC Sport journalist Jane Lewis a “good girl” after seemingly being irked by a question.

The 51-year-old claimed a story had already been written about his side, but they were determined to make their own. When asked if he could clarify what he meant by those comments, the Hoops manager said, “You know exactly what I mean”, before ending the interview and saying, “Done, good girl, well done.” Rodgers has recently spoken to the press and confirmed that he has talked with Lewis privately, claiming she had not been offended by his comments.

Celtic - recent Scottish Premiership results Date Opponent Result 25/02/24 Motherwell (A) W 3-1 17/02/24 Kilmarnock (H) D 1-1 07/02/24 Hibernian (A) W 2-1 03/02/24 Aberdeen (A) D 1-1 27/01/24 Ross County (H) W 1-0 02/01/24 St. Mirren (A) W 3-0

Dean Jones - Rodgers reaction to question ‘fits with his character’

Jones feels that Rodgers' comments fit with the Celtic manager's 'spiky' demeanour. The journalist claims that Hoops' supporters he has spoken to recently are not fans of the Northern Irishman. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Rodgers is a bit spiky at the moment. I think it fits with his character. When you hear people who have played under him or worked with him talk about Rodgers, you sometimes see that side of him start to creep through. I think that was the case after this game. The comments with the female reporter were less than ideal. There's an edge to him, which isn't great. Celtic fans I've spoken to recently are certainly not big Rodgers fans.”

Celtic transfer news ahead of summer, including left-back claim

Heading into the 2024 summer transfer window, Celtic and Rodgers will know they need reinforcements to continue challenging the Scottish Premiership title. The Hoops’ European exit before Christmas may spring them into action as they identify areas of the squad that need improving.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th February) that Celtic will target a left-back in the summer market. In the late stages of the 2024 winter transfer window, the Hoops had been looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa. However, a deal never came to fruition after a loan enquiry for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hugo Bueno was rejected.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Celtic are considering a summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with current No. 1 Joe Hart set to retire at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Republic of Ireland international is Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice between the sticks after Alisson Becker sustained a muscle injury this month.