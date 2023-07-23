Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admired a target at Parkhead “for a long time”, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hoops hope to bolster their squad as they aim to retain the Scottish Premiership title and make a splash in the Champions League this season.

Celtic transfer news – Latest

Despite making four additions to their squad, the big transfer story of Celtic’s summer will be the loss of one of their key players, should they fail to sign an adequate replacement.

According to Sky Sports, Hoops winger Jota left Celtic Park for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m.

The former Portugal U21 international was tempted by countryman Nuno Espirito Santo to move to the Middle East just one season after securing a permanent move to the Glasgow giants from Benfica.

With Jota gone, Celtic must look for a replacement for the wide man’s services.

And reports in Ukraine (via the Daily Record) have made the Hoops favourites to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mateus Tete, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City with Rodgers.

The Brazilian is out of contract with Shakhtar at the end of 2023 but wants to terminate his deal early to secure a permanent move elsewhere.

On his future, the 23-year-old, whose touch has been dubbed “immaculate” by Rodgers, said: "There are clubs that are interested in me. My agent is already negotiating with the management of Shakhtar about my contract."

The capture of Tete, valued at close to £22m by Transfermarkt, could be an astute addition to Rodgers’ squad, with the Brazil U23 international seemingly having his best years ahead of him.

However, he would hope to fare better at Celtic than he did at Leicester, having bagged one goal in 14 appearances, as the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League was secured on the season’s final day.

But Jones suggests Rodgers has been a long-term admirer of Tete and believes there is substance in rumours of a move to Parkhead this summer.

What has Jones said about Celtic and Tete?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He's ready to leave Shakhtar. Brendan Rodgers has obviously admired this player for a long time. I’ve said in the past that I'm sceptical about links to previous clubs, but in this case, I believe there is some substance to it, and Tete would be a good asset.”

Who else could Celtic sign this summer?

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic face serious competition to sign Young Boys and Switzerland attacking midfielder Fabian Rieder this summer.

The 21-year-old has caught the attention of the Hoops but also Bundesliga outfits Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and, more recently, Borussia Monchengladbach.

The latter’s likely deal to sell centre-back Nico Elvedi to Wolverhampton Wanderers could fund the signing of the creative midfielder.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic could open talks to re-sign former winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, who is available as a free agent following his release from Southampton after their relegation from the Premier League.

Therefore, Rodgers has plenty of exciting attacking options on his radar heading into the remaining weeks of the transfer window.