Celtic have approached Brondby over the signing of Mathias Kvistgaarden, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti drops an update on their pursuit of the striker at Parkhead this summer.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to build a Hoops side capable of winning a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic transfer news – Mathias Kvistgaarden

Following last weekend’s disappointing 0-0 home draw with St. Johnstone, Celtic will feel they lacked that clinical edge to finish off their opponents at Parkhead. The stalemate follows the previous week’s shock 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock, which saw the Hoops knocked out of the Viaplay Cup in just the second round. Therefore, it is already impossible for Rodgers to replicate Ange Postecoglou’s domestic treble-winning side from last term, who will be frustrated at how the last two fixtures have finished.

Celtic have made two senior attacking additions this summer. South Korean forward Hyun-Jun Yang has arrived from Gangwon FC for a fee of around £2m, whilst Marco Tilio joins from Melbourne City, looking to make an impact on the European game. However, after two scoreless games on the spin, the Bhoys may need to welcome senior additions in the final third, with the transfer window’s closure looming large on Friday.

According to Ekstra Bladet, Celtic are interested in signing Kvistgaarden to become the fulcrum of their attack heading into the remainder of the season. The Danish giants are demanding a fee in the region of £6m, seeing them net the same amount they bagged for Jesper Lindstrom’s move to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021. Brondby’s director of football, Carsten Jensen, sees Kvistgaarden as an important player for the club, indicating that a sale is not in his plans. “It has not been part of the plan”, said Jensen (via The Scottish Sun).

“We are still in the process of transfers. It's both related to ins and outs. We still need to adjust the number of players in the squad, even though we are getting to where we want to be.

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Galetti said about Celtic and Kvistgaarden?

Galetti has suggested it is worth following Kvistgaarden and hints that Celtic could make an offer this week.

The Italian journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Let's keep an eye also on Kvistgaarden. Celtic have approached Brondby about the striker over the last few days. It could be a hot track in the next days."

What next for Celtic this summer?

Celtic must ensure they have a squad capable of competing on a domestic and European front, with their Champions League campaign beginning next month. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hoops are trying to keep their business quiet but believes that the club will conduct some business before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The same journalist has also told GMS that Celtic could focus on extending some contracts of the current members of their squad, securing the futures of their stars. Galetti also tells GIVEMESPORT that the Glasgow giants are in continued dialogue with Wolverhampton Wanderers regarding the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence, valued at £12m by the Black Country outfit.