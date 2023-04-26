Celtic star Matt O'Riley would only leave Parkhead this summer to reach the 'next level' in his career, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has been in fantastic form for the Hoops as they close in on a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic latest transfer news - Matt O'Riley

Earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano issued an update on O'Riley's future amid interest in his services from elsewhere, stating: "Matt O’Riley, understood to be happy at Celtic even after a few Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have shown serious interest in him. The 22-year-old midfielder has 16 goals/assists for Celtic this season."

Football Insider also lend credence to the idea that O'Riley is a wanted man this summer, claiming that clubs in both the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship are keen to secure his signature.

The report also states that he is not the only Celtic player being eyed by clubs south of the border, with their Israeli winger Liel Abada said to be attracting plenty of suitors due to his impressive performances this term.

Before Celtic's home clash against Motherwell on Saturday, O'Riley has notched four goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Matt O'Riley?

Transfer insider Jones could only see O'Riley departing in the summer to progress to the 'next level' in his career.

Jones told GMS: "He is ambitious, but I only think he would leave for a club that was definitely taking him to the next level. He's always felt that the Champions League would be within his reach and he's always been aiming to prove that. He's taken some big steps in his career that weren't necessarily obvious ones."

Can Celtic keep hold of Matt O'Riley in the summer transfer window?

Celtic will be optimistic that they can keep hold of O'Riley, especially when you consider that his contract at the club isn't due to expire until the summer of 2026, as per Transfermarkt.

Furthermore, Celtic are all but certain to be crowned Scottish Premiership champions at the end of this term due to holding a sizeable lead over Rangers in the league table, meaning they will be present in the Champions League group stage in 2023/24.

O'Riley will be keen to test himself against the European elite again, which may prove to be a deciding factor in where his future lies.

It would make sense for the Danish playmaker to continue his development at Celtic for the time being under the stewardship of a talented coach in Ange Postecoglou.