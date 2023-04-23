Celtic would be 'looking around the £15 million to £20 million mark' to even consider parting ways with midfielder Matt O'Riley this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Danish midfielder has been a key player under Ange Postecoglou this season as the Hoops close in on a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic latest news - Matt O'Riley

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently dropped a Twitter update on the state of play surrounding O'Riley's future at Celtic, stating: "Matt O’Riley, understood to be happy at Celtic even after a few Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have shown serious interest in him."

The 22-year-old has made 44 appearances for the Scottish giants this season, registering four goals and 12 assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Football Insider also claimed earlier this month that there is a 'strong level of interest' in O'Riley and say he is being courted by clubs in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship.

Former MK Dons playmaker O'Riley is under contract at Parkhead until the summer of 2026 and is not the only Celtic player being hunted by English top-flight sides, with Israeli winger Liel Abada also said to be attracting interest from south of the border, as per the same outlet.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Matt O'Riley?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that Celtic would want a significant sum even to be tempted to sanction the sale of O'Riley in the forthcoming transfer window.

O'Rourke told GMS: "I think for even Celtic to contemplate selling him, it would have to be a big fee; you're probably looking around the £15 to £20 million mark for Matt O'Riley if he continues the progress that he has shown up in Scotland. He's also a Denmark international as well and also his age, I think, would maybe put the price tag up, as I think he'll only get better with time."

Can Celtic hold on to Matt O'Riley this summer?

It's looking fairly plausible at this point. The lure of competing in the Champions League for a second season running will also play nicely into Celtic's hands in their quest to keep hold of O'Riley if they manage to seal the Scottish Premiership title.

Being able to regularly challenge for silverware and play for a club the size of the Celtic can only help the 22-year-old in his development while working under a manager such as Postecoglou has enabled him to blossom both in Scotland and on the European stage.

For now, at least, O'Riley will be squarely focused on finishing this campaign with a flourish as his current employers eye a domestic treble before the 2022/23 season draws to a close.