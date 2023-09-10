Celtic duo Matt O’Riley and Liel Abada “could flourish” under Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead this season, as Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on previous interest in the latter.

The Hoops hope to retain their third consecutive Scottish Premiership title come the end of the season and are on course to do just that.

Celtic news – Liel Abada and Matt O’Riley

According to Joseph, Celtic are expected to offer O’Riley improved terms and an extension on his contract at Parkhead after batting of interest in his services this summer. The Denmark international was subject of a £10m transfer offer from Leeds United, who eventually turned to the signature of Glen Kamara from the Hoops’ inter-city rivals Rangers.

But Celtic rejected the approach from the Whites and hope to tie the 22-year-old down to a new contract during the current international break before they take to the field against Dundee on 16th September. Journalist Pete O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT in April that Celtic would demand £20m to sell O’Riley this summer and stood firm in the wake of bids from south of the border.

Meanwhile, Abada has agreed to a new four-year contract extension, tying the winger down at Celtic Park until the summer of 2027. The 21-year-old joined the Bhoys from Maccabi Petah Tikva for £3.5m in the summer of 2021 and has been an integral cog in their two Scottish Premiership triumphs since.

The Israel international expressed his delight at committing his future to the Glasgow giants, telling Celtic TV (via Sky Sports): "Now we have a target for this season, and we're looking forward. The most important thing for me is to improve every day and in every game. I want to get better for the team to achieve our targets.”

Liel Abada - Celtic Stats Appearances 106 Goals 29 Assists 21 Yellow cards 4 According to Transfermarkt

What has Joseph said about Abada and O’Riley at Celtic?

Joseph believes Abada and O’Riley “really like Rodgers’ style” and that Celtic had to bat off interest from Portuguese outfit Sporting CP and Dutch giants Ajax to keep hold of him.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Abada and O’Riley really like Rodgers’ style. So, I think those two players could flourish under Rodgers. Abada has agreed on new terms after there was a lot of interest in him. Sporting CP and Ajax were looking, but Celtic have kept hold of him.”

What next for Celtic?

Celtic must focus on their return to Premiership action following last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Rangers, extending the gap to their Glasgow rivals to four points in the season’s early stages. Following Dundee’s visit to Parkhead, the Hoops open their Champions League campaign at De Kuip when they face Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.

Back-to-back away Premiership clashes at Livingston and Motherwell follow before Lazio visit Celtic Park in their second continental clash this term. Celtic host Kilmarnock on 7th October in their final match before the season’s second international break, when they hope to have extended their lead at the top of the Premiership and stand in good stead for progression to the Champions League last-16.