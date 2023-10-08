Highlights Celtic's £15m star is currently "absolutely loving" life at Parkhead.

The Hoops man has garnered interest from south of the border and Europe in recent months.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers has described him as a "wonderful footballer."

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is currently “loving” life at Parkhead, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with a clue as to whether his immediate future lies away from Celtic Park.

Hoops head coach Brendan Rodgers has already praised the star following his displays this season.

Celtic news – Matt O’Riley

O’Riley has enjoyed his time at Parkhead since arriving from Milton Keynes Dons in January 2022. The midfielder signed a four-and-a-half-year contract after the Hoops agreed a £1.5m deal plus add-ons with the then-League One outfit. O’Riley also attracted the attention of Russell Martin, who was managing Championship outfit Swansea City at the time. But, the 22-year-old was convinced on a switch to Celtic Park, signing for Ange Postecoglou’s outfit.

The former Denmark U21 international has enjoyed a successful tenure since he arrived in Glasgow last year, winning two Scottish Premiership titles, alongside a Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup victory. O’Riley played a significant part in last season’s domestic treble-winning side under Postecoglou, registering 18 goal contributions across 52 appearances throughout the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, his form garnered interest from south of the border during the recent summer transfer market. According to several reports, Leeds United bid £10m for O’Riley’s services towards the end of the window. The offer was rejected, with O’Riley remaining at Parkhead following the 1st September’s market closure. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT the Championship outfit’s bid was laughable and that the maestro is worth at least £15m.

Last week, O’Riley committed his future to Celtic by signing a new four-year deal with the club, seeing him remain at Parkhead until the summer of 2027. It’s a boost for new Bhoys head coach Brendan Rodgers, who has described the midfielder as a “wonderful footballer.” The Northern Irishman said (via GlasgowLive):

“It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him. His build-up play is good. He takes the ball and needs to work on his pressing and intensity, but he is a wonderful footballer, and he is a good guy as well.”

With Celtic tying O’Riley’s future down for another four years, the Hoops faithful can look forward to more exceptional displays throughout the forthcoming season.

Matt O'Riley - vs current Celtic Premiership squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.95 1st Goals 5 1st Assists 2 =2nd Shots per game 3.1 1st Key passes per game 3 1st Crosses per game 1.8 1st Tackles per game 1.6 5th Interceptions per game 1 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

O’Riley may not be willing to leave Celtic – Dean Jones

Jones claims that he can’t see any reason why O’Riley would currently leave Celtic as he’s “loving” his time in Glasgow. The journalist also suggests that he is an influential figure in the direction the side are heading. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't see any way he would be willing to leave Celtic. He's absolutely loving being part of the place. He’s a hugely influential figure for them right now and for where they're heading. I think that he's enjoying this platform of being part of something. It’s what he's craved for since he was a kid. Coming through at Fulham, he was talked about as the next big thing to break through but never quite got his opportunity. So, he started to make moves and spent some time at MK Dons.”

Celtic transfer news – Matt O’Riley

Whilst O’Riley has signed a new contract at Celtic Park, it remains to be seen whether clubs south of the border or across Europe make a play for his signature in 2024. According to a report in The Scottish Sun towards the end of the summer transfer window, Serie A outfit Bologna made a play for the London-born star’s services. Sources in Italy claimed that the top-flight club had made an offer for O’Riley but faced an immediate rejection from Celtic.

The same report claims that alternative sides in Italy and Spain were weighing up whether to move for O’Riley, but the midfielder remained in Glasgow post-transfer window. O’Riley’s new deal has increased the amount Celtic can demand when receiving offers for his services in the future, which could explain why the club were so eager to get him tied down following the closure of the summer market.

What next for Celtic and O’Riley?

Following Saturday’s home clash with Kilmarnock, Celtic have a two-week rest during the international break. The Hoops will be reeling following Wednesday evening’s 2-1 home stoppage defeat to Italian giants Lazio in the Champions League, having taken a first-half lead.

Rodgers’ side must pick up three points against Atletico Madrid in their third group stage clash on 25th October, sandwiched between two trips to Edinburgh to take on Hearts and Hibernian, respectively.

