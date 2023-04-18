Celtic star Matt O'Riley 'could leave' in the summer window if a prospective move was the 'right offer' to continue his development, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed another strong campaign in Glasgow as the Hoops look set to wrap up the Scottish Premiership title for a second successive year.

Celtic latest news - Matt O'Riley

Last weekend, Danish midfielder O'Riley got himself on the scoresheet twice as Celtic cantered to a 4-1 victory away to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park to edge themselves closer to sealing the title, as per BBC Sport.

The former MK Dons man has registered four goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt, which is said to have piqued the interest of several clubs south of the border.

Football Insider claim that Celtic are 'expecting bids' for O'Riley this summer, with interest from both the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship believed to be at a 'strong level'.

Salary Sport understands that O'Riley earns around £12,000 per week on his current contract at the Scottish giants, which is set to run until May 2026.

What has Dean Jones said about Matt O'Riley?

Transfer insider Jones doesn't think O'Riley will be begging for a move this summer; however, he thinks he would consider the 'right offer' to keep progressing as a player.

Jones told GMS: "He's always wanted to keep himself playing and in form; he's a really nice lad. I think he could leave, but I don't think he'll be pushing for it. I think It'll only happen if the right offer lands on his lap."

Will Celtic be able to keep hold of Matt O'Riley this summer?

It's very possible, especially when factoring in that Celtic will be involved in the Champions League group stage for the second year running, once they confirm themselves as Scottish Premiership champions, of course.

O'Riley also has the chance to compete for and win silverware at the Hoops regularly, something that will appeal to elite clubs in the future as he has already proven himself to be a winner in Scotland.

WhoScored notes that the playmaker has managed to make an average of 2.1 key passes per match in the Scottish Premiership this term, the highest number for this metric produced by anyone in the Celtic squad.

Moving ahead into 2023/24, Ange Postecoglou will hope he can keep hold of O'Riley as he eyes further success both domestically and in Europe.