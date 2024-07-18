Highlights Celtic are close to signing Kasper Schmeichel after Joe Hart's retirement, providing experience at the back.

Celtic's search to replace Joe Hart finally looks set to come to an end after a month of searching - with former Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel reportedly 'edging closer' to a move to Parkhead after being released by Anderlecht at the start of the month.

Hart announced his retirement from football just before the season ended, with the Englishman ending his career with 705 club appearances, 75 caps for England and 12 trophies to boot - the majority of those titles coming at Celtic. There is a lot to be said for experience being kept on at clubs to guide inexperienced and young players to titles, meaning Celtic have targeted the older market - and that has seen Schmeichel come into the club, with Danish outlet Tipsbladet stating that the deal will be announced before the weekend.

Kasper Schmeichel Close to Celtic Move

Schmeichel has been without a club for the past three weeks

The report states that the Hoops are 'edging closer' to signing Schmeichel on a free transfer - with the Dane set to join Brendan Rodgers' side on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming Scottish Premiership campaign.

Schmeichel was thought to be undergoing a medical with the Glaswegian outfit last weekend, but that was postponed - with Tipsbladet instead reporting that the former Leicester man would be undergoing medical tests in Italy in midweek.

Kasper Schmeichel's Belgian Pro League statistics - Anderlecht ranking Stats Output Squad rank Matches Played 28 =10th Pass Accuracy Per Game 77.3 21st Clearances 0.5 17th Passes Per Game 36.1 7th Long Passes Per Game 8.4 1st Match rating 6.94 3rd

The publication has now updated their stance after the medical was seemingly passed, instead claiming that the deal taking the 37-year-old keeper to Celtic Park is 'well on track' and as a result, having already cleared medical tests with the club, he is set to sign his contract with Rodgers in the coming days - with the Northern Irishman previously labelled him as 'oustanding'.

All that is left is for the deal to be confirmed by the club, with Schmeichel being released by Belgian side Anderlecht at the end of last season. It will be a one-year deal for the Premier League champion, though the club will boast an option for another year if they see fit to do so. His arrival is expected soon, with Schmeichel set to meet his new teammates in the United States for their pre-season tour on Thursday afternoon.

Schmeichel is the Ideal Joe Hart Replacement

The Hoops have endured success with experienced goalkeepers

Having had Joe Hart for the past three seasons, Celtic are in need of an experienced goalkeeper to come in and challenge Scott Bain - who has regularly been second-choice throughout his time at Parkhead - and Viljami Sinisalo, who has recently signed from Aston Villa for a fee of around £1million after excelling on loan at English side Exeter City last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Hart featured in 153 games for Celtic, winning seven trophies - taking home a piece of silverware for every 21.85 matches played

Hart joined the club to much intrigue as one of Ange Postecoglou's first signings, with the former Manchester City star having struggled throughout his career in the years building up to his move to Scotland; but he left a Celtic hero after winning seven domestic trophies from a possible nine, coining a chant from the Parkhead faithful and ending his career on a high note by winning the Scottish Cup in his final ever game in professional football.

Schmeichel has had an equally impressive career, winning the Premier League against the odds with Leicester alongside making 105 caps for Denmark - and Rodgers will hope that he has a similar influence to Hart in his Scottish tenure.

