Celtic could launch a second bid for Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller on Deadline Day, according to The Scottish Sun.

It's believed the Bhoys saw an offer for the teenager rejected earlier this month, but their pursuit isn't over just yet as Monday night's transfer deadline looms.

Despite his tender age, Miller has featured regularly for Motherwell this season. He's made 26 appearances in all competitions, registering four goals and six assists from midfield.

Miller's performances have drummed up interest, with Serie A outfit Udinese having bids turned down by Motherwell. He's also been linked with a number of English clubs; Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man United have all sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action, according to Football Insider.

Brendan Rodgers is said to be a huge fan of the youngster and Celtic look set to make a move on deadline day, despite him being out of action for another month due to an ankle fracture. However, Motherwell remain adamant that they're under no obligation to cash-in and reportedly value Miller at over £4m.

It remains to be seen if Celtic will pay up that kind of money mid-season, despite Miller's obvious potential, when they're already ten points ahead in the league table. The more sensible move would be to wait until the summer, when the youngster's contract will have just twelve months left to run and Motherwell will be under more pressure to sell a prized asset.

Celtic have plenty of options in central midfield at present, including captain Callum McGregor, and can afford to bide their time.