Celtic winning the Scottish Premiership for the third season in a row means that the club have qualified for the Champions League league phase proper in a shake-up to the usual format in Europe's elite competition - and that will mean an enhanced budget to spend in the summer months.

Not many stars are expected to depart Celtic Park in the summer, though one who is definitely leaving is Joe Hart; with the former England and Manchester City hero announcing his departure from the club and subsequent retirement from football once Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park is completed at the weekend. As a result, the Hoops need a new shot-stopper - and whilst plenty of well-known names have been mentioned, a surprise move for Aston Villa youngster Viljami Sinisalo has been touted after a strong loan season in League One.

Celtic: Goalkeeper Transfer Latest

Celtic are looking to be proactive in the transfer market this summer

The report from Sky Sports states that throughout the season, Celtic have been interested in 'elite second-choice goalkeepers', such as Liverpool Caoimhin Kelleher and Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin - though their proficiency amid the injuries afforded to Alisson and Thibaut Courtois especially means that Celtic need to target elsewhere.

Joe Hart's Premier League statistics - All-time Goalkeeper Ranking Stats Output Overall rank Appearances 340 16th Clean Sheets 127 12th Touches 6,763 10th League Titles 2 =4th Penalties saved 6 =6th Statistics via Premier League - Correct as of 21/05/2024

With that in mind, Aston Villa starlet Sinisalo has been linked, alongside Motherwell's Scottish goalkeeper Liam Kelly who is likely to be in Scotland's squad for EURO 2024 when the announcement is made by Steve Clarke.

Sinisalo has been on loan at Exeter City in League One this season, featuring in all but one of their league games - keeping a respectable 13 clean sheets in the process for the Grecians as they recorded a mid-table finish in their second campaign in the third-tier; and that has led to massive recommendations from former Hoop and current Exeter boss Gary Caldwell, who labelled the starlet as someone who will have an incredible career. He said:

"I think it’s brilliant that a loan player can come and connect with the club like he has. I think this club is so much more than that, so I think we’re a brilliant club for loan players, but the way he’s bought into everything and connected with the supporters, with teammates. I think that tells you everything you need to know about Vil, and I’m sure he’ll go on to have an incredible career."

Celtic's Goalkeeper Chase

The Hoops are in severe need of a goalkeeper with Hart departing

Joe Hart has proved a smart, astute signing for Celtic after moving to the club three years ago following his release from Tottenham Hotspur. Having won plenty of titles previously with Manchester City, the Englishman had lost his way with spells at Burnley, Torino, West Ham and Spurs - but he found his home in Glasgow and with him between the sticks, Celtic won six from a possible eight trophies on domestic soil - with the chance to make that seven in the cup final against Rangers next week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Hart will have played in 153 games for Celtic should he feature in Saturday's final - working out as one trophy every 22 games should the Hoops win.

Someone with authority like Hart would be ideal, which does pose a question as to Sinisalo's inexperience. He may well come in as a second-choice, but with high potential, he could be a signing for the future whilst also featuring in cup competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-05-24.