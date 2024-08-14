Celtic are the latest club to show an interest in signing Norwich starlet Abu Kamara this summer, according to Pete O'Rourke.

The Hoops are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of the August 30th transfer deadline, as they look to prepare to compete for a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title and a campaign in the new Champions League.

Now a new winger has become a key target for the transfer window, and Brendan Rodgers has set his eyes on a move for 21-year-old Kamara.

Celtic Monitoring Abu Kamara

Several clubs chasing his signature this summer

While Celtic are now monitoring Kamara ahead of a potential move in the final weeks of the transfer window, they are not the only team with an interest.

Southampton have also been linked with a move while Portsmouth are said to be interested in bringing in taking him back to Fratton Park after a successful loan spell in 2023/24, having been described as being "unplayable" and "terrifying" for defenders by Colby Bishop.

Abu Kamara Portsmouth statistics 2023/24 Games 38(1) Goals 8 Assists 11

Kamara registered eight goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions as Pompey earned promotion back to the Championship by winning League One, and was a big part of John Mousinho's side being successful.

But he has since returned to parent club Norwich this summer and is in line for regular minutes, with Jonathan Rowe potentially leaving Carrow Road amid interest from Leeds United and Marseille.

Celtic have won their opening two games of the domestic league season but are keen to add more firepower to their squad, with Adam Idah set to join permanently in a deal worth around £9.5million from Norwich after his success at Parkhead in the second half of last season.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Kamara scored eight goals and registered 10 assists in League One in 2023/24.

Celtic Pushing Hard for Owen Beck

Liverpool open to permanent deal or loan

While the club are looking to ensure they're not left short in the attacking department this season, Celtic are also looking to bring in a new defender in Liverpool starlet Owen Beck.

Currently Greg Taylor is the first-choice option at left-back but Rodgers is keen to add competition in the position and Beck has emerged as a top target, with the Hoops "pushing hard" to get a deal over the line.

Beck shone while on loan at Dundee last season in two separate spells after being recalled by Liverpool to help them during an injury crisis in January before then returning for the second half of the season. He has previously spent time at Celtic too and with the Reds open to either a permanent or loan move for him this summer.

Leeds United and Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, but it's Celtic who lead the race currently with just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window to get a deal done.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.