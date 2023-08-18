Celtic would be the ‘perfect’ place for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Daniel Podence to thrive, though transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT of one aspect of the deal that may complicate the deal.

The Hoops have picked up seven new signings so far totalling £15m, per Transfermarkt, but their biggest coup of the summer could still happen.

Celtic transfer news – Daniel Podence

In January 2020, Wolves – then managed by Nuno Espirito Santo – forked out £16.6m, per BBC Sport, for the Portuguese winger from Olympiakos.

Since, he has played 105 games but his record in front of goal is less than fruitful seeing as he has picked up just 16 goals and provided a further nine assists.

During his side’s 2023/24 opener against Manchester United, the 27-year-old had no involvement whatsoever, which highlights how out of favour he is at the club.

According to The Athletic, Podence, who earns £52,000 per week, could be offloaded by the Premier League side in order to balance the books given their well-documented Financial Fair Play woes, which played a huge factor in Julen Lopetegui’s resignation.

Celtic are looking to pounce on this latest revelation as The Sun report that the Glasgow-based outfit are keeping tabs on the wide man’s situation, while Real Betis and Everton have also been linked.

Now, transfer insider Jones has revealed the latest on Podence’s potential move to Parkhead to GIVEMESPORT.

What did Dean Jones say about Celtic and Daniel Podence?

On the wantaway winger, Jones claims that Celtic would be the 'perfect' choice for his eventual destination and that it is a move that is beneficial for all parties involved.

He does have reservations, however, over whether Rodgers and his team would be willing to meet Wolves’ asking price, which may prevent a deal from happening.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Daniel Podence just needs a new lease of life and Celtic would be perfect for him - he would absolutely thrive there. I think this is a move that works well for everyone. Wolves continue to look at ways to raise funds, and it's far better to have a player like this heading out than some others that have been mooted that are likely to play more of an active role across a season and actually define how things go.

“Podence is such a lovely creative player at his best and I think he could be used in various ways across Celtic's attacking line. I did wonder if Celtic would be put off by the valuation, but it seems to be moving forward so far. Very soon we will hit the stage where serious negotiations can determine whether this happens.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Rumours And Gossip

What next for Celtic?

Brendan Rodgers has taken to his new post like a duck to water as his side find themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership after two emphatic wins in their opening fixtures against both Ross County and Aberdeen.

In order to keep the momentum going, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Scottish stalwarts have the opportunity to re-sign Kieran Tierney.

The former Hoops ace still has three years remaining on his hefty £110,000 a week contract in north London but, according to Football.London, Arsenal will not stand in his way of an exit this summer.

They may have to fend off fierce competition from Newcastle United, however, as The Telegraph report that Eddie Howe is keen to secure the 26-year-old on a loan basis.