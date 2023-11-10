Highlights Celtic's struggles in the Champions League continue, highlighting their difficulty in competing at the top European level.

The lack of investment and financial backing hampers Celtic's chances of success in Europe, despite their domestic dominance.

Brendan Rodgers needs to bring in higher-calibre players in order to take the club to a new level and improve their European performance.

Celtic continued their poor start to their Champions League campaign with a 6-0 drubbing away to Atlético Madrid, though transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT why Brendan Rodgers ‘needs every chance’ to succeed on the European stage.

The 50-year-old Northern Irish boss re-joined the Glasgow-based outfit over the summer and has them firing on all cylinders on a domestic front as they sit at the top of the first division, eight points adrift of second placed Rangers.

It is in Europe, however, where Rodgers’ side seem to suffer the most, having not won a game in their opening four outings. The story of how Celtic tend to struggle away from domestic proceedings continues to ravel on, with this season’s edition of the Champions League presenting the perfect picture of how they currently run as a club.

Celtic struggle on the European stage

Over the summer, they welcomed a flurry of new faces to the fold having spent just shy of £20m. And while that investment bodes well in Scotland, thanks to the lack of money spent across the nation, plying your trade in Europe’s top-tier competition with such little backing is a tall order.

Back in July, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic were keen to ‘make a mark’ on the Champions League this term amid Rodgers’ sensational homecoming, while he also suggested that Celtic had a ‘Champions League budget’ to play with ahead of the competition kicking off, though neither have really rung true around Glasgow.

Champions League Group E - Current Standings Position Club Played W D L +/- GD Points 1. Atlético Madrid 4 2 2 0 12/5 +7 8 2. Lazio 4 2 1 1 5/5 0 7 3. Feyenoord 4 2 0 2 7/5 +2 6 4. Celtic 4 0 1 3 3/12 -9 1

Their potential – yet unlikely - progression in the coveted cup competition may be hit with another stumbling block given interest in Matt O’Riley, who has been part of the squad since joining for £1.5m last year, is continuing to rise. Premier League quartet of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Brentford have reportedly entered a four-horse race for the midfielder’s signature as he continues to impress in the fabled green and white of Celtic, though it has been suggested that an asking price of £30m has been slapped on his head.

Having featured under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou before, the Greek-Australian would relish the chance to enrich his high-flying north Londoners with the services of O’Riley, who has been Celtic’s best-performing player this term with a FotMob rating of 8.27. Luckily for the Parkhead faithful, however, Jones recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that O’Riley is ‘genuinely committed’ to the project, led by Rodgers and his entourage. Also, given that he put pen to paper to extend his current deal at the club until 2027, a departure does look unlikely, albeit just for now.

Jones suggested that, in their current state, the chasm between Celtic and other teams in the Champions League is stark and, therefore, Rodgers cannot be expected to compete at that level. To add, the transfer insider also suggested that a substantial level of investment is required should the club want to stamp their authority on the European competition. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“The gulf in quality between Atlético Madrid and Celtic was obvious even before kick-off, but as soon as Celtic go down to ten men that early on, and to be without [Daizen] Maeda of all people for over an hour, there is no chance of getting a result no matter whether he sits back or if he tries to open up. If you’re 2-0 down at half-time, your main objective has to be to just come out of the game with some pride and respect and, unfortunately, that just wasn’t possible. “It must have been horrendous as a fan at that game. Travelling to Madrid with the anticipation of getting a win but watching in despair as it unfolds. Celtic are going to have to decide what they do about trying to be competitive on this stage, because in order to get up to the level where they can compete - even with 11 men - it is going to take a pretty decent level of investment, I think. [Brendan] Rodgers had to leave last time when there seemed a bit of a cap on the ambition, and he could see a chance to grow elsewhere but now that he’s back he needs every chance to actually take this club to a new level. I don’t think he can do that without buying players of a higher calibre. “After that, if they are still this bad on the European stage, I would find it more unacceptable. But at the moment, I don’t think results like this are much of a surprise when you are playing against a side with players like [Antoine] Griezmann and [Alvaro] Morata.”

Read More: What happened to former Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele

Celtic offer star new long term deal

In the midst of their continental struggles, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for those of a Celtic Park persuasion, that being news surrounding 24-year-old midfielder David Turnbull. Although his contract at his current employers is set to expire at the end of this season, an offer of extending his stay is reportedly on the table and Rodgers has now admitted the ball is firmly in his court.

“David is a player we would like to keep, so it is not us here on the club side. He has to do what he thinks is right for himself. At this moment in time, he is still in the last year of his contract. Unless something changes, it is just a case of as long as the players are giving it all.” Rodgers said (via Daily Record).

The former Motherwell ace arrived at Celtic in 2020 for a measly fee of £3m and has been a key asset for Rodgers since his return, especially in recent times. In 481 minutes of domestic football in 2023/24, Turnbull has hit a rich vein of form and has an impressive return of five goals in nine outings to show.

Turnbull has been key in his three-year stint at the club and has been a vital cog in two Scottish Premiership wins, two Scottish Cups and Scottish League Cups apiece, and so losing him would be a huge blow to Rodgers’ hopes of retaining the club’s credibility as Scottish champions.