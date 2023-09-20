Highlights Celtic centre-back Nat Phillips has joined the club on a short-term loan deal from Liverpool, hoping to establish himself in Brendan Rodgers' side.

The defender has barely played any regular senior football over the last season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes the 26-year-old has a "great opportunity" at Parkhead.

Celtic centre-back Nat Phillips has “got something about him” at Parkhead, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on his future at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers hopes he can utilise his squad in search of the Hoops’ third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic news – Nat Phillips

Having made just five senior appearances for Liverpool last season, it became clear that Phillips would have to leave Anfield to secure regular football elsewhere. The 26-year-old has been an outcast on Merseyside since acting as cover for the Reds’ injured centre-back options in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

On the penultimate day of the summer transfer window, Celtic acquired Phillips' services on a short-term loan, as the defender aims to establish himself at the Glasgow giants. Having enjoyed spells with VfB Stuttgart and Bournemouth during his time at Anfield, the Bolton-born star expressed his delight at securing the move (via Sky Sports):

“I'm really excited. When I heard about the interest, it was one that got me excited. There were a few other options that didn't quite make me feel the same as this one did, so I was really keen to get it over the line, and I'm delighted to be here now. “It's such a huge club, the club's aspirations, the level it competes at, the fact that they're in the Champions League this year and the mentality of the club - they want to be winners in everything they do.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers was delighted to get the signing of Phillips over the line, bolstering his defensive options heading into the autumn:

“We're delighted to bring Nat to Celtic, and we're looking forward to working with him in the months ahead. It's been well-documented that it's an area of the team we needed to look at in the short-term due to a number of injuries we have experienced, and so we're pleased that Nat will provide that defensive support in the squad. Nat arrives with the experience of having played for another huge club in Liverpool, and those experiences will serve him well here at Celtic. I know that he's delighted with this move and is looking forward to working with the rest of the squad here.”

In May, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips had no future at Anfield beyond the end of the 2022/23 season, and his recent move has done nothing to quell those thoughts.

Nat Phillips - season-by-season stats Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 19/20 Liverpool 1 0 0 19/20 VfB Stuttgart 22 0 1 20/21 Liverpool 20 1 1 21/22 Liverpool 2 0 0 21/22 AFC Bournemouth 18 0 0 22/23 Liverpool 6 0 0 23/24 Celtic 1 0 0 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Celtic and Phillips?

Jones believes that this loan move is a “great chance” for Phillips, who reportedly earns close to £65,000 per-week, to make a home for himself on the big stage and hints that he could stay at Parkhead for longer if his initial spell “goes well.” The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he's got something about him that Celtic can make the most of. He's a player who wants to find a home on a big stage, and I wonder if this is a great chance for him to do that. I don't think he's without faults. But what he does well, he does very well. As a presence and key figure of this Celtic team, I think there is big growth potential. And then there's surely promise too, that, if this goes well, he ends up staying longer.”

What next for Celtic and Phillips?

Phillips now has the challenge of establishing himself as a regular in Rodgers’ backline, as the Bhoys aim for glory in the Scottish Premiership and Cup whilst giving a good account of themselves in the Champions League.

The Liverpool loanee only lasted 45 minutes on his Celtic debut after being taken off in the side’s 3-0 Premiership victory over Dundee last week as a precautionary measure following a knock to his ankle. However, the Englishman didn’t feature in the squad that flew out to take on Feyenoord in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, suggesting that Rodgers wants to avoid any long-lasting damage to the centre-back.

Celtic travel to Livingston on Saturday lunchtime, aiming to back up their victory over Dundee. A second consecutive away game follows the week after, with a trip to Motherwell on the cards. The Hoops may have one eye on Lazio’s visit to Parkhead in their second Champions League group game, requiring a positive result following this week’s 2-0 defeat at Feyenoord. Kilmarnock’s trip to Celtic Park rounds off the side’s next set of fixtures before the season’s second international break.