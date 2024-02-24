Highlights Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers must take responsibility for Kyogo Furuhashi and the Hoops' dip in form at Parkhead.

The Glasgow giants' performances have been inconsistent since the turn of the year and the side are now at risk of a trophyless campaign if improvements are not made.

Journalist Dean Jones has hinted that Rodgers cannot solely blame a lack of investment in the playing squad for the Bhoys' struggles in recent weeks.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers must take some responsibility for Kyogo Furuhashi's recent dip in form alongside the rest of his team, as journalist Dean Jones pinpoints the showings of the Japanese international as a concern at Parkhead.

The Hoops aim to win their third consecutive Scottish Premiership title at the end of the 2023/24 season but have endured a recent wobble in results domestically.

Rodgers hoped to return to winning ways upon his re-appointment at Celtic Park but could find himself with a genuine chance of ending the campaign trophyless if the side’s form does not improve. Celtic’s have been inconsistent since the turn of the year, and they risk sacrificing what once looked like a comfortable lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic re-appointed Rodgers as their head coach ahead of the 2023/24 season, following Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur after winning a domestic treble last term. The 51-year-old left Parkhead in February 2019 to join Premier League outfit Leicester City, where he guided the Foxes to two consecutive fifth-placed finishes and their first-ever FA Cup triumph.

However, Rodgers was sacked at the King Power Stadium in April 2023 after overseeing most of the season, which saw the one-time Premier League champions relegated to the Championship. The Northern Irishman’s return to Celtic had initially started well, with his side being clear of their arch-rivals Rangers in the Premiership title race.

But with 26 games of the campaign played, the Gers sat two points ahead of the Hoops in the table before gameweek 27, despite having been beaten on the two times they have faced their Glasgow rivals this term. Celtic also missed out on the Viaplay Cup after being knocked out in the early stages by Kilmarnock, whilst the Bhoys host Livingston in a Scottish Cup quarter-final on 10th March.

In November 2023, Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Celtic needed investment in the playing staff after the Glasgow giants crashed out of the Champions League by finishing at the bottom of their group. However, a quiet winter means Rodgers must put his energy into attempting to wrestle the top spot in the Premiership from Rangers.

Celtic - recent Scottish Premiership results Date Opponent Result 17/02/24 Kilmarnock (H) D 1-1 07/02/24 Hibernian (A) W 2-1 03/02/24 Aberdeen (A) D 1-1 27/01/24 Ross County (H) W 1-0 02/01/24 St. Mirren (A) W 3-0

Jones believes it would be “an easy way out” to blame Celtic’s lack of investment in the 2024 winter transfer window as a reason for their form. The journalist points to the form of players like Furuhashi, who has scored just nine Premiership goals this term. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it'd be an easy way out to say Celtic didn’t back Rodgers in the transfer market. I think a lot of the blame lies with Rodgers as to why Celtic are in this position. I think you can look at various examples of things that have gone wrong, but, for instance, Furuhashi has about half the number of goals he had at this stage last season. I think Rodgers should be looking at ways to optimise his output. “Honestly, it’s not even Furuhashi who's fallen away in that sense and is not playing at his best level. Other attacking figures at Celtic are just not producing their best ability. Sometimes, it looks like the reasoning for that is because of their positioning in the team and the general team setup. I think this is when Rodgers needs to take this criticism on the chin and find fixes rather than excuses.”

Celtic will have already turned their attention to the 2024 summer transfer window as they look to bolster Rodgers' squad. The Hoops made two additions in the winter, acquiring the signature of Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn and a loan deal to sign Norwich City striker Adam Idah until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th February) that Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is a “big-game player” who the club should look to keep. However, in the following days, the 36-year-old has confirmed that he intends to retire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has reported that Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi is ‘exploring’ moves outside the transfer window after a deal to sign for HJK Helsinki collapsed. The 23-year-old was given the green light to leave the club after failing to make an impression on Rodgers’ side.