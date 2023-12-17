Highlights Celtic have an "obvious interest" in signing Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden during the 2024 winter window at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops squad have crashed out of the 2023/24 Champions League, finishing bottom of their group.

Brondby are not expected to let Kvistgaarden leave on the cheap, having placed an £8.5m price tag on the 21-year-old's services.

Celtic have an “obvious interest” in Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the Parkhead outfit splashing out on his services during the 2024 winter window.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops side have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season, but have found themselves out of European competition, having finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Celtic hope to retain the league title for a third consecutive season and will aim to secure a domestic double with success in the Scottish Cup still on the cards. The Bhoys hope that Rodgers can continue the positive feeling that Ange Postecoglou left at Celtic Park upon his departure for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023.

Rodgers’ ambitions at Celtic

Following his departure for Leicester City in 2019, Rodgers had left Celtic in a better place than where he found them, winning two Premiership and Scottish Cup titles, alongside three League Cups. Former head coach Neil Lennon replaced the Northern Irishman at Parkhead, whose return to Glasgow was ill-fated.

The 52-year-old oversaw a turbulent 2020/21 campaign and was sacked in February 2021, with Rangers sauntering to their first league title in ten years, preventing the Hoops from claiming a tenth consecutive Premiership success. Postecoglou’s appointment before the 2021/22 campaign was met with scepticism. Still, the Australian head coach proved the doubters wrong, winning a Premiership and Viaplay Cup title in his first season before winning a domestic treble the following year.

However, his success attracted the attention of Tottenham, and Rodgers was drafted in to replace the 58-year-old, having lost his job at Leicester in April 2023. Upon his return, Rodgers revealed his ambitions ahead of Celtic’s 2023/24 campaign (via The Scottish Sun):

“We are going into the Champions League, and our ambition is to qualify out of that group stage. That is a huge challenge, but it’s a challenge we will embrace. If not, we want to try and ensure we have got European football after Christmas and go as far as we possibly can.”

However, despite spending over £19m on ten signings during the 2023 summer transfer market, Celtic would finish bottom of their Champions League group behind Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid, exiting European competition before the turn of the year. In November, Jones hinted to GIVEMESPORT that he wasn’t surprised at the Hoops’ humbling form in the continent’s premier club competition, given the gulf in quality between them and sides such as Atletico.

Mathias Kvistgaarden - Brondby career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2019-20 1 0 0 0 2020-21 4 0 0 0 2021-22 20 5 1 1 2022-23 35 9 4 6 2023-24 21 7 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Mathias Kvistgaarden to Celtic

Jones understands people having reservations over Celtic spending a rumoured £8.5m on Kvistgaarden in January. However, the transfer insider has harked back to Rodgers’ desire for ambition, which could force a move over the line. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“We know Rodgers wants them to show more ambition and to push the boat out to test the limits of how far he can take this team. £8.5m sounds a bit punchy, especially considering the prices being touted last time they were interested in him. So, I understand people having reservations about believing they could do this. But there is an obvious interest here.”

Mathias Kvistgaarden to Celtic transfer news

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Celtic are interested in a move for Kvistgaarden during the 2024 winter transfer window. However, the Hoops face competition from Bundesliga, Premier League and Championship clubs for the Dane’s services.

Brondby do not want to let go of one of their prized assets for cheap and have reportedly put a price tag worth £8.5m on Kvistgaarden’s head. It’s easy to see why the Superliga club value him so highly, having scored seven goals and registered seven assists in 21 appearances during the 2023/24 season, according to Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, The Mirror claims that Liverpool are considering recalling Nat Phillips from his season-long loan at Celtic following a season-ending injury for Joel Matip. The 26-year-old’s move to Glasgow hasn’t gone according to plan, having failed to impress the Celtic Park faithful and struggling for minutes in Rodgers’ side. However, Liverpool could decide to recall Rhys Williams from his season-long loan at fellow Premiership outfit Aberdeen, with a full-blown injury crisis capable of developing at Anfield.

With January around the corner, Rodgers will hope to be backed by the Celtic board in the market. The 50-year-old recently swerved a question regarding his happiness with the club’s summer activity, stating (via Football Scotland):

“I don't need to look back. The players were signed, they're in here, and they may not be players who are for now. They might be players that down the line become really good for Celtic.”

Rodgers’ response could indicate he is looking for more experienced and proven players heading into the 2024 winter transfer window.