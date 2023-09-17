Highlights Celtic have made an exciting signing in a £2.6m star, who has the potential to make a big impact on Brendan Rodgers' side.

However, the international will have a tough time at displacing some of the team's more consistent players.

The Hoops begin their Champions League campaign next week.

Celtic are “onto a good thing” with midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, as journalist Dean Jones drops a claim to GIVEMESPORT on what could be a “stepping stone” for the star at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to guide the Hoops to a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic news – Odin Thiago Holm

With Celtic in the market for a playmaker, the club were looking to splash the cash on a star with potential who could make a difference to their creative midfield department during the summer transfer window. The Hoops dropped £2.6m on Valerenga’s Holm, who will have to work to fight his way into Rodgers’ starting XI consistently.

The 20-year-old arrives and hopes to experience a new challenge in the Scottish Premiership, having outgrown the Norwegian top flight. Rodgers expressed his delight at securing the talent’s signature when speaking to Celtic’s official website:

“We are delighted to bring Odin to the club and to secure his signing so early in the window. He is a player who has been in the club’s scouting and recruitment system for some time. I have looked at him closely and believe he is someone who can make a big impact at the club. I have spent time already with Odin. He is an ambitious, exciting young player, and I know he is delighted to be joining us. He is a great addition to the quality squad we already have and we really look forward to working with him.”

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph told GIVEMESPORT in July that Celtic want to make their mark in the Champions League this season following the exciting additions of players such as Holm.

Odin Thiago Holm - Valerenga Appearances 76 Goals 6 Assists 4 Yellow cards 9 Minutes 3,696 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Celtic and Holm?

It was an exciting international break for Holm, who earned his first senior cap for Norway after making the move to Glasgow for almost £3m. Jones believes Holm’s debut for his country could be a “stepping stone” to better things but suggests that Rodgers could have concerns over the midfielder’s “consistency and ability to maintain standards” across 90 minutes. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“It feels like this could be a big opportunity for him. He's got massive potential. I think one of the things that Celtic are crying out for at the moment is players with confidence. So, I think this moment would have come at a good time, not just for him but for Rodgers. Rodgers seems in no doubt about the player’s ability, and he'll want him to be a big part of his team going forward. But I'm sure that one of his big reservations is in terms of consistency and ability to maintain standards across the duration of an entire game. So, this is part of the process, a stepping stone. Getting his first Norway cap is a brilliant sign, and I think Celtic are onto a good thing with him.”

Who could Holm displace in the Celtic squad?

Holm doesn’t have an easy task on his hands, with Celtic having a midfield stacked full of quality as they aim to secure another Scottish Premiership triumph. Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor and David Turnbull have performed excellently as a trio in the middle, with Holm looking to displace one of the three.

McGregor was made club captain in 2021, and his leadership on the pitch has been vital during the tenures of Ange Postecoglou and Rodgers. Therefore, it’s unlikely the 30-year-old will be replaced anytime soon, as the Northern Irish head coach aims to keep an experienced figure on the pitch.

Meanwhile, O’Riley has made a big impression since his £1.5m arrival from Milton Keynes Dons in January 2022, generating Premier League interest in his services, according to Fabrizio Romano.

That leaves Turnbull as the most likely player to be dropped by Rodgers if he places his faith in Holm heading into the club’s Champions League campaign. The five-cap Scotland international has been a reliable presence at Parkhead but could be the victim of Holm’s development.

What has Holm said about signing for Celtic?

Holm, dubbed as a “huge talent” by scout Jacek Kulig, is excited to play for a “massive club.” The midfielder told his former club’s website that he was especially looking forward to the Champions League fixtures and derbies with Rangers (via 67HailHail):

“I have had a very good time in Vålerenga. I came as a 15-year-old and have grown here in many ways, both as a player and as a person. I have been lucky to have played for Norway’s wildest fans, and I greatly appreciate the support both through thick and thin. “Celtic is a massive club, perhaps bigger than many realise. I am looking forward to playing in front of 60-65,000 fans on a weekly basis, the derby against Rangers and not least the Champions League in the autumn.”

Therefore, it’s clear that Holm is eager to begin to make an impression on the Parkhead faithful, heading into Celtic’s Champions League opener with Feyenoord next week. But first, the midfielder must stake a claim to become a regular in Rodgers’ starting XI.