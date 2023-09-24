Highlights Celtic's £2.6m star must "bounce back" from an error in Celtic's Champions League defeat at Feyenoord.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers will have been frustrated at how his side imploded at De Kuip.

The new addition needs to impress Rodgers in his Scottish Premiership appearances to earn a place in the side.

Celtic midfielder Odin Thiago Holm must “bounce back” from his sending-off in the side’s 2-0 defeat at Feyenoord this week, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with a potential internal reaction from head coach Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.

The Hoops will be frustrated following their poor start to their Champions League campaign.

Celtic news – Odin Thiago Holm

Celtic started brightly in their Champions League opener at Feyenoord, causing the Dutch champions some frustrating moments in the early stages at De Kuip. However, the Hoops couldn’t hold onto the draw until half-time, after winger Calvin Stengs’ free-kick bypassed the Bhoys wall, skimming beyond Joe Hart and into the back of the net.

That laid the foundations for a second-half implosion when centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke gave away a penalty for a tug in the box, receiving a second yellow card. However, Hart saved Igor Paixao’s penalty, giving the ten-men belief of an unlikely comeback. But hope diminished when Holm recklessly crashed into a challenge that earned him a straight red card on his Champions League debut.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion, secured the game with less than 15 minutes remaining and sent Celtic packing back to Glasgow with nothing. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic could be ‘onto a good thing’ with the signing of Holm, eager to make himself a regular at Parkhead.

Odin Thiago Holm - Valerenga Appearances 76 Goals 6 Assists 4 Yellow cards 9 Minutes 3,696 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Celtic and Holm?

Jones believes that the red card is part of a learning curve for Holm and doesn’t think Rodgers will let the moment of madness deter him from future selections. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s part of a learning curve for a young player. You go into a game like that, and it's something that you've got to bounce back from quickly. The most interesting thing will be how Rodgers feels about trusting him for the future and what games he puts him into. “Rodgers won't let this one moment deter him from picking any more. He’s a good talent who can be a big player for Celtic in the future. But, whatever it was, the occasion or the moment got to him, and Rodgers will have to reflect on why that was and, next time he puts him into a game of that nature, when and where can he do it? So, it's a problem for the player because that was a big opportunity for him. But it's also something for Rodgers to ponder.”

How can Holm respond to his Celtic setback?

Holm’s priority must be on impressing Rodgers in his Scottish Premiership appearances. Celtic remain in charge of the title race and are eager not to let frustrations from Tuesday evening spill over into their domestic form. However, the £2.6m signing won’t get the chance to compensate for his error in the Hoops’ next Champions League fixture, with his sending off meaning he will be suspended for Lazio’s trip to Parkhead next month.

Having arrived for close to £3m, Rodgers won’t demand too much from Holm in the early stages of his Celtic career. But the Northern Irish head coach hopes to see the Norway international cut out the silly errors that led to mistakes such as his recent dismissal.