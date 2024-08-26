Celtic are eyeing a move to bring Crystal Palace forward, Odsonne Edouard, back to Celtic Park three years after his departure, reports Bobby Manzi.

Brendan Rodgers' men have set off to a flying start in their 2024/25 campaign, with an emphatic four wins in four. Goals have not been an issue either, with his side netting 12 times in those four outings. But with star forward Kyogo Furuhashi subject to a potential outgoing, a reinforcement to the depth at center-forward would not go amiss, as the side hope to solidify their chances of winning a fourth Scottish Premiership title on the trot.

Celtic Eye Crystal Palace Striker Odsonne Edouard

Rodgers considers strengthening up front

Speaking in a report to X (formerly Twitter), Manzi revealed that a move for Odsonne Edouard to Celtic could be on the cards. The Eagles are nearing an agreement with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah, and the 25-year-old's prospective arrival could lead to Edouard's availability on the transfer market, heading into the final days of the summer window.

Edouard made the switch to Selhurst Park three years prior, in a total package worth up to £18.5 million, but he has yet to leave his mark since, having scored just 21 times in 103 appearances in all competitions. Newly-appointed Palace boss, Oliver Glasner, may be keen on upgrading on the Frenchman, due to his lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edouard is yet to score more than seven goals in a single Premier League season.

But this version of Edouard is starkly different to what Celtic fans will be familiar with. A prolific talisman, Edouard registered 77 goals in 150 outings during his time at the Scottish outfit, also ranking as the fourth-highest goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership since its establishment in 2013.

Odsonne Edouard's Career Statistics Comparison - Premier League vs. Scottish Premiership Premier League Scottish Premiership Appearances 95 116 Goals 0.32 0.76 Assists 0.09 0.25 Shots on target per 90 0.93 1.88

A sensational return to the Glasgow-based club may help revitalize Edouard's career, and local sources suggest that a £20 million fee could be sufficient to close the deal.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi Under Interest from Manchester City

Rodgers could lose a key first-team asset

A move for Edouard may largely be linked to the uncertain future of Kyogo Furuhashi at Celtic. Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, recently revealed that Manchester City held an interest in the Japanese international, as a positional replacement to Julian Alvarez, following his record sale to Atletico Madrid.

Furuhashi has proved to be an indispensable member of Rodgers' setup since his arrival from Vissel Kobe in 2021. With well over 100 appearances for the club, as well as over 70 goals, the loss of such a talent could be immense.

As the transfer window ticks into its final days, Celtic should brace for late attempts to sign the 29-year-old, and Edouard may be a viable replacement if he were able to claw back his previous record-breaking form.

