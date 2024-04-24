Highlights Celtic may look to sign Charles Pickel for next season as midfielders are departing and their success in European competitions has been lacking.

Rodgers will be prioritising the Scottish Cup final & Scottish Premiership title for now, before focusing on improving his squad for future success.

Celtic face competition from English clubs for Pickel, but he's seen as an ideal fit.

Celtic have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel as Brendan Rodgers weighs up his summer plans ahead of European competition next season - with the Hoops hoping to win the battle to sign him ahead of English clubs.

Celtic have the driving seat in the Scottish Premiership title race with Rangers capitulating over the last fortnight, and with a Scottish Cup final to look forward to against their local rivals with a domestic double on the cards, it is likely to be the only thing on Rodgers' mind as he aims to close his return season at Parkhead with at least one trophy.

The Hoops, of course, will be looking at next season in the background as they aim to assert their dominance on the Scottish Premiership should they win the title, and the recruitment team at Lennoxtown will already be making calls on where to improve the squad next term with another fruitful season on the cards. And that has led Football Scotland to suggest that Pickel has been offered to them ahead of next season - despite battling competition from down south.

Charles Pickel: Celtic Transfer Latest

The Congo international would bolster Celtic's ranks in midfield

The report states that Celtic have been offered Pickel as a midfield option for next season.

Rodgers is looking for a new defensive midfielder to come into the Hoops’ ranks, with Paulo Bernardo only on loan from Benfica and Celtic requiring more defensive steel when they feature in European games, where they can be found lacking on the counter-attack more often than not. Celtic are thought to have sounded out the DR Congo international amid their needs for that position, with Pickel someone they believe to be the ideal candidate as he would fit the role perfectly.

The Hoops have put his name to their recruitment team, though they do face competition from Championship sides Leeds United and Preston North End in the race for his signature. However, it is thought that Pickel’s preferred move would be to Celtic Park - though it remains to be seen if there will be a formal bid lodged in the future.

Cremonese have Pickel, who has been described as a 'ball-winner', on a contract for another two years, so it is likely that Celtic will have to shell out a respectable fee for his services. Having moved to Italy two years ago, Pickel has also played in France and Switzerland - winning his first DR Congo cap last year and featuring as the nation found their way to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Celtic's Current Midfield Situation Summarised

The Hoops have a lot of deadwood in their squad that they could sell

Current defensive midfielders James McCarthy and Odin Thiago Holm haven't exactly impressed at Parkhead so far, and whilst Tomoki Iwata has shown to be a solid option for Rodgers, more quality could be needed.

Having sold Jota to Al-Ittihad for £25million last summer with that money still to be invested, alongside their Champions League appearance fee and any potential windfall from Jeremie Frimpong, should the Bayer Leverkusen star move on from the Bundesliga champions this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jota was Celtic's second-highest fee received (£25m), only just behind Kieran Tierney's move to Arsenal in 2019 (£26m)

Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate are the three natural starters at the club, but with O'Riley being linked with moves elsewhere and Hatate suffering injury woes this season, there is a real need to bolster their ranks going forward.

Related Kieran Tierney Opens Door to Potential Celtic Return Kieran Tierney is a Celtic fan and enjoyed vast success at the club before he left for Arsenal - and he hasn't ruled a return out.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-04-24.