Highlights Celtic are planning an offer for Hannibal Mejbri to bolster their midfield.

Manchester United midfielder may leave with INEOS needing to raise funds.

Rangers in advanced talks for a loan, but United prefer permanent transfer and Celtic are ready to move.

Celtic are planning an offer for Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to bolster their midfield, according to Mosaique FM.

The Tunisia international is expected to leave Old Trafford before the transfer deadline on August 30th, with a permanent deal more favourable for INEOS chiefs as he enters the final year of his contract.

And Brendan Rodgers is keen to add the talented midfielder to his pool of options, while handing a blow to fierce rivals Rangers in the process.

Celtic to Hijack Rangers Move for Hannibal

Rangers in advanced talks with Manchester United

While Celtic are preparing to make a move for the 21-year-old playmaker, rivals Rangers are already in the mix to take him to Ibrox.

Reports suggest that the former Birmingham City and Sevilla loanee, who was described as "phenomenal" by former boss John Eustace, is in "advanced talks" about a loan move to become part of Philippe Clement's squad this season, however Man United would prefer a permanent move to help raise funds and ease their PSR concerns.

Hannibal Mejbri Career Stats Games 24 (28) Minutes 2,261 Goals 2 Assists 5

Mosaique FM report that Celtic are interested in a permanent transfer and they are preparing to make an offer, with Manchester United willing to let him leave.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Fabrizio Romano revealed that movement is expected in the coming days, with Rangers looking at Hannibal as a potential direct replacement for Todd Cantwell who has handed in a transfer request to leave the club after just 18 months.

Celtic are looking to strengthen their midfield options by bringing Paulo Bernardo back to the club permanently after his successful loan spell last season, with a deal agreed with Benfica and personal terms already sorted.

But more additions may be needed as the future of Matt O'Riley hangs in the balance amid strong interest from Southampton and Atalanta, with the club holding out for a club-record fee this summer.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Hannibal only featured for 104 minutes while on loan at Sevilla in 2024.

Related Celtic Interested in Signing Southampton Star Shea Charles Celtic are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Shea Charles.

Celtic Eye Lawrence Shankland Transfer

Rangers also want to sign the Hearts captain

While the Hoops are looking at hijacking Rangers' move for Hannibal, they could hand them a double blow after they also made contact to sign Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland to bolster their forward line.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring Adam Idah back to Parkhead after his loan last season, but Norwich's asking price is proving prohibitive and Celtic are now looking at alternative options with the Scottish Premiership season set to begin on August 3rd.

Rangers are said to have a strong interest in the Scotland international but need to raise funds to be able to seal a deal, and Celtic could look to gazump them by pushing ahead for a deal now if they can't get a deal done for Idah soon.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.