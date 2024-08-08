Highlights Celtic preparing to make new offer for Norwich star Adam Idah.

Norwich demanding more than £4million that Hoops offered back in July.

Idah was outstanding in loan spell and wants to return permanently.

Celtic are set to make another formal bid for Norwich City striker Adam Idah as they retain an interest, according to Football Insider.

The Ireland international spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Parkhead and made a huge impact, scoring the winner in the Scottish Cup final and helping them lift the Scottish Premiership title for an 11th time in 12 years.

But currently Norwich are demanding a fee that is more than Celtic are willing to pay, but a new offer is set to be made to test their resolve.

Celtic Plan New Offer for Adam Idah

£4m bid rejected in July

The Hoops tabled an offer worth around £4million for Idah in January but saw it rejected, with Norwich said to be holding out for almost double the amount.

That has seen Celtic eye alternative options such as Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, but their prime target remains Idah with Brendan Rodgers labelling him as "outstanding". Idah had returned to pre-season with the Canaries late as he tried to force through a move, but Norwich have reprimanded him and he has since returned to first-team training.

Adam Idah Scottish Premiership Stats 2023/24 Games 5(10) Goals 8 Assists 2

Idah hit nine goals in 19 appearances during his short spell in Glasgow, and after Rodgers sanctioned the exit of Hyeon-gyu Oh they are now in need of a new striker with Kyogo Furuhashi their only senior striker option.

Celtic have already re-signed Paulo Bernardo from Benfica after his successful loan spell last season, while Kasper Schmeichel has replaced Joe Hart as the number one goalkeeper and Viljami Sinisalo has joined as his understudy.

Adam Idah scored nine goals in 19 games for Celtic while on loan in 2023/24.

Celtic Could Lose Matt O'Riley

Brighton and Southampton plot bids for new midfielder

While the Hoops look to bring in Idah to bolster their squad, they face the prospect of being forced to replace Matt O'Riley amid interest from the Premier League.

Brighton are reportedly ready to make a £25million bid for the Denmark international, which has seen them move ahead of Southampton in the race for his signature. The Saints have had a £14million bid rejected earlier in the window but are keen to bring him in for Russell Martin.

Europa League winners Atalanta have also shared an interest in the 23-year-old midfielder, but have seen three bids knocked back as Celtic hold out for a record-breaking fee.

O'Riley started the opening game of the season for Rodgers, registering an assist in a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock, but is said to be "happy" to move to St Mary's this summer if a deal can be agreed.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.