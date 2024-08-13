Highlights Celtic are keen on signing Liverpool's Owen Beck.

Interest from multiple clubs for Beck after an impressive season with Dundee in 2023/24.

Liverpool open to a permanent sale for around £3m plus add-ons.

Celtic are pushing hard to sign Liverpool youngster Owen Beck before the transfer deadline, according to the Daily Record.

The Hoops are keen to bolster their defensive options this summer as they look to make it four Scottish Premiership titles in a row ahead of fierce rivals Celtic, and Brendan Rodgers has identified left-back as a key position.

The Glasgow giants had shown an interest in Wolves star Hugo Bueno but he has since joined Feyenoord on a season-long loan deal, and attention has now turned to Anfield starlet Beck who shone in the division last season.

Celtic want to sign Owen Beck

Lots of competition for his signature

After shining in two separate loan spells at Dundee in 2023/24, Beck has attracted the interest of several clubs who would be keen to take him away from Anfield.

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in a loan or a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, while Leeds United are also showing an interest in the Championship too after his form saw him decrsibed as 'outstanding'.

According to the Daily Record, Liverpool are more open to a permanent sale than a loan and would demand around £3million plus add-ons to move him on. He would compete with Greg Taylor for regular first-team football at Parkhead.

Celtic have got money to spend too after selling Bosun Lawal to Stoke for around £3million plus the sales of Hyeon-Gyu Oh and Sead Haksabanovic earlier in the summer, while their only outfield arrival remains Paulo Bernardo.

The club have agreed a deal worth around £9.5million to sign Adam Idah permanently though from Norwich, and are also keen to keep midfielder Matt O'Riley despite big interest from the Premier League and Serie A club Atalanta.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Owen Beck registered two goals and four assists in 25 games for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24.

Celtic Agree Five-Year Deal with Adam Idah

Striker was determined to return after his successful loan spell

After months of negotiations, Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah is finally set to return to Celtic on a permanent deal after a transfer was agreed with Norwich.

Idah scored nine goals in 19 games while on loan last season, including the winner in the Scottish Cup final, and was a top target for Brendan Rodgers to strengthen the attack.

But after agreeing a deal with the Canaries, the club have also agreed personal terms with Idah on a five-year contract and the player is due to undergo a medical in the coming days. Celtic are hopeful that they can get a deal over the line in time for him to be able to make the squad for Sunday's clash with Hibernian in the League Cup.

Games 19 Goals 9 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 90 Minutes played 809

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.