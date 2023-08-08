Highlights The Old Firm rivalry between Celtic and Rangers is more than just a football rivalry; it is deeply rooted in history, religion, and politics, representing the identities of Glasgow and its people.

The matches between Celtic and Rangers are not just games; they are cultural events that showcase the heart, soul, and undying loyalty to their respective clubs, making the atmosphere electric and unmatched anywhere else in the sporting world.

While Rangers have won slightly more matches against Celtic, the rivalry extends beyond the win-loss record. Both clubs have rich histories and have won numerous trophies, with each boasting their own set of successes and accomplishments.

To the uninitiated, the Old Firm Derby might seem like any other football rivalry, but to those in the know, it’s an electric clash that transcends the boundaries of sport.

When Glasgow’s giants, Celtic and Rangers, meet on the pitch, history, passion, and city-wide division come to a head. Founded in the late 1800s, both clubs have grown to dominate Scottish football, but their rivalry extends far beyond trophies and titles. It’s intertwined with religious, political, and social tensions, making each fixture a loaded event, a reflection of a city's deeply rooted identities.

This isn't just a game; it's a manifestation of centuries-old disputes. Between the deafening roars at Celtic Park and the passionate anthems at Ibrox, the atmosphere is electric, unmatched anywhere else in the sporting world. So when the green and white hoops face the royal blue shirts, brace yourself. The Old Firm isn’t just about football; it’s a cultural phenomenon that showcases Glasgow's heart, soul, and undying loyalty to their colours.

What is the Old Firm?

The Old Firm rivalry between Celtic and Rangers is one of the most enduring and intense in world football. Its roots go deep, intertwined with historical, religious, and social threads that have helped define Glasgow's identity over the last century and more.

The story begins in the late 19th century. Celtic Football Club was founded in 1887 by Brother Walfrid, an Irish Marist Brother, with the primary aim to raise funds to alleviate poverty in Glasgow's East End, predominantly home to the Irish Catholic immigrant community. Just a year later, Rangers, which had been formed in 1872 by four young lads (Moses McNeil, Peter McNeil, Peter Campbell, and William McBeath), had started to gain traction and established itself as one of the prominent clubs in Scotland.

The foundation of each club offered hints of what was to come. Celtic, with its Irish Catholic roots, soon became a symbol for Glasgow's Catholic community, particularly the Irish diaspora. Rangers, on the other hand, started without any particular religious or political affiliation but, over time, became associated with the Protestant and Unionist communities in the city.

The two teams first met in 1888, and Celtic emerged victorious. But the rivalry wasn't immediately about religion or politics. Initially, it was simply about football – two top teams in the same city vying for supremacy on the pitch. However, as the clubs grew in stature and influence, so did the wider implications of their meetings.

The early 20th century saw the intensification of the religious dimension of the rivalry. As the clubs’ identities became more pronounced, so did their fan bases. Celtic fans were primarily Catholic, while Rangers fans were mostly Protestant. This religious divide mirrored the social and political tensions of Glasgow at the time. The influx of Irish immigrants in the 19th and early 20th centuries, many of whom were Catholics fleeing famine and looking for better opportunities, brought with it sectarian tensions. The Old Firm matches soon became an outlet for these sentiments.

But the rivalry wasn't just about religion. Politics played a significant role as well. The broader backdrop of Irish Republicanism versus British Unionism started to play out in the stands and terraces. Celtic, with its Irish Catholic roots, was often seen as a symbol of Irish nationalism, while Rangers, with its growing Protestant fan base, became a bastion of Unionist sentiment.

Economic factors also contributed to the rivalry's intensity. Glasgow, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was a city of contrasts – industrial growth coupled with significant poverty. Both clubs, in their early years, drew significant support from the working classes, providing a sense of community and identity amidst the challenges of daily life.

It's worth noting that while the rivalry was intense, it wasn't always negative. Many families in Glasgow have mixed allegiances, with members supporting both Celtic and Rangers. And while the derby days were (and are) fervent, they also showcased the passion and love for football that the people of Glasgow share.

In summary, the Old Firm rivalry is a complex tapestry woven from threads of history, religion, politics, and social change. Its origins lie not just in football but in the very fabric of Glasgow's evolution as a city. The matches between Celtic and Rangers are not just games; they're events that encapsulate the soul of a city and its people.

Who has won the most matches?

Competition Played Celtic Rangers Draw Scottish League 331 114 127 90 Scottish Cup 54 26 18 10 League Cup 51 25 24 2 Total 436 165 169 102

Rangers have won 127 league matches against Celtic compared to the latter's 114. Of the 330 league fixtures since 1891, 90 ended in a draw.

When you delve into the illustrious history of the Old Firm, you're diving into a world of fierce competition and razor-thin margins. A dive into the stats, thanks to the gurus over at the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF), paints a riveting picture.

Kicking things off with league clashes, the Gers tip the balance, having left the park victorious 127 times, compared to Celtic's 114. And of the 330 thunderous league encounters since the foggy days of 1891, 90 of those have seen both giants leaving with honours even.

But don’t count the Bhoys out just yet! Switching gears to the Scottish Cup, Celtic strut with pride, boasting 26 wins. Rangers trail with 18, with 10 of the 54 epic battles ending level.

Fast-forward to the post-war era of 1947, the League Cup saga began. 51 games deep, and it's neck-and-neck. The Bhoys narrowly lead the way with 25 wins, with the Gers snapping at their heels with 24. Only a pair ended without a clear victor.

While Rangers might have the slightest of edges in the all-time stats, the Bhoys certainly bring the heat in specific competitions. Either way, when it's Old Firm day, bragging rights are always up for grabs!

Zooming out to other arenas of battle, the historic Glasgow Cup deserves a nod. Spanning a century until its late '80s shakeup, the Gers took the lion's share with 36 wins out of 79. The Bhoys clinched 23, while 20 clashes kept both fan bases biting their nails. Nowadays, it’s a playground for the rising stars, with B-teams battling for supremacy.

Who has won more trophies out of Rangers and Celtic?

Let's shift from stats to the silverware display, shall we?

When you talk about the top-tier Scottish championships, spanning the eras of the Scottish Football League, Scottish Premier League, and Scottish Premiership, the difference is razor-thin. Although the Hoops have been the kings of Scotland for a significant chunk of the past ten years, their collection of 53 titles gets narrowly eclipsed by Rangers' 55.

Venture into the realm of League Cups, and the Gers keep their lead with 27, while Celtic trails with 21. Yet, when it comes to Scottish Cups, Celtic leads by a margin of seven - 41 to 34.

But let's take a moment and zoom out to Europe. The Gers can proudly display a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup from 1972 - a prize no longer up for grabs since its 1999 dissolution. The Bhoys, on the other hand, touched European glory at its pinnacle. They clinched the European Cup in 1967, making history as the first British squad to do so. The Red Devils of Manchester United made their mark a year later, becoming the first from England to hoist the trophy.

And, for the trivia lovers out there, Celtic also became the inaugural squad to bag a Treble alongside their European triumph. Man Utd echoed this achievement from the Scottish side in '99.

Crunching the numbers, it's the Gers who laugh last with 117 major honours, slightly edging out Celtic's 116. That's one more shiny accolade for the blue half of Glasgow!

Of course, the green and white brigade at Celtic Park might argue about the weight of European Cups versus Cup Winners’ Cups. However, numbers don't lie, and including league titles, Rangers boast a bigger trophy cabinet!

As the final whistle sounds, regardless of the scoreline, the essence of the Old Firm remains unshaken. Win or lose, this isn't about 90 minutes of play; it's the echo of centuries, a testament to a city's resilience and passion.

Fans across the world tune in, captivated not just by the skillful play, but by the raw emotion that permeates every pass, tackle, and goal.

And as fans spill out of the stadiums, their chants and songs continue, reverberating through the streets of Glasgow. The Old Firm isn't just a chapter in football history — it's an enduring saga, a pulse, a living, breathing entity that defines Scottish football.

In a world where sports rivalries come and go, the Old Firm stands timeless, a fierce reminder of the power of legacy, loyalty, and love for the beautiful game.

It's a match that everyone wants to attend at least once in the life and experience, and for those playing in it, they may never experience anything else like it in their careers.