Celtic and Rangers will meet in a huge Premier Sports Cup Final on Sunday afternoon at Hampden Park with both teams looking to secure their first piece of silverware of the season.

Brendan Rodgers' side come into the game in fine form and sit top of the Scottish Premiership, while they were held to a 0-0 draw away from home in the Champions League in midweek against Dinamo Zagreb in their last outing. Philippe Clement's side on the other hand are on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions and claimed a huge 1-1 draw against Premier League outfit Tottenham in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Both teams have injury concerns but an Old Firm derby is always a momentous occasion, and with a trophy awaiting the winner there could be some surprises. This is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Celtic Team News

Johnston misses training

Celtic fans thought they had been dealt a major blow as first-choice right-back Alistair Johnston was spotted absent from training on Friday morning, having been forced off at half-time of the clash in Zagreb in midweek. However, Rodgers has since confirmed he expects to have the Canada international available for the game.

That means midfielder Odin Holm remains the only other player sidelined as Rodgers looks to add another trophy to his cabinet at Hampden Park.

Celtic Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Alistair Johnston Hip 15/12/2024 Odin Holm Calf 01/01/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers shared an update on the squad ahead of the game.

"The squad is healthy - we expect Ali [Johnston] to be okay. He was out on the pitches this afternoon, so we should have everyone fit and available. "[He had] an extra bit of recovery. Naturally, he's been an outstanding player for us over the course of his time here, and in particular this season. He's been instrumental in our work. "Speaking to him earlier, and out on the pitch he was fine so we expect him to be okay."

Celtic Predicted XI

Kyogo to lead the line

Celtic Predicted XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor, Engles, Hatate; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.

Celtic Predicted Substitutes: Sinisalo (GK), Scales (DEF), Valle (DEF), Ralston (DEF), McCowan (MID), Bernardo (MID), Forrest (FWD), Palma (FWD), Idah (FWD).

The Hoops' strongest lineup tends to pick itself and with Johnston available he should keep his place in the side. Summer arrivals Paulo Bernardo, who joined for £3.5m, and Arne Engels will battle for the midfield spot with the Belgian likely to come out on top, while Kyogo should start up front ahead of Adam Idah.

Rangers Team News

Souttar doubtful

After overcoming some pressure on his job, Clement has turned the team's fortunes around in recent weeks with some big results. But the Belgian has been dealt a major blow after John Souttar limped off with a groin injury against Tottenham and he looks set to miss the game.

Leon Balogun should come into the team in his place, while young forward Hamza Igamane will be assessed ahead of the game also. Oscar Cortes is fit and could return on the bench but Tom Lawrence remains sidelined. Danilo and Ianis Hagi are back in contention after being ineligible in the Europa League.

Rangers Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Rabbi Matondo Hamstring 15/12/2024 Neraysho Kasanwirjo Knee 01/06/2025 Oscar Cortes Hamstring 15/12/2024 Tom Lawrence Knock 26/12/2024 John Souttar Groin Unknown Hamza Igamane Knock 15/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement shared an update ahead of the game.

"Your first question about John [Souttar] and Hamza [Igamane], I cannot say anything for the moment, so it's too close after the game. I wish I could because that would ease my mind also towards tomorrow but it's not the case so we will see in the next two days how it is with them. And about freshness, we're not going to think about that. We're going to recover as fast as possible and best as possible and we're going to throw all our energy into that game at Hampden. "For the moment we are still waiting on updates on the status of injuries. We are waiting on the assessment from the doctor. I know John (Souttar) would give everything to be able to play. Everyone in the squad has performed when coming into the squad in the past few weeks."

Rangers Predicted XI

Dessers to be benched

Rangers Predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Hagi, Igamane; Danilo.

Rangers Predicted Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Sterling (DEF), Yilmaz (DEF), Diomande (MID), Dowell (MID), McCausland (FWD), Cortes (FWD), Dessers (FWD), Bajrami (FWD).

Clement will be hoping to keep the momentum of recent good form going at Hampden Park, but injuries and a quick turnaround mean he may be forced to make changes. Captain James Tavernier should keep his place despite concerns over his record against Celtic, while Connor Barron should come back into the midfield to shore things up a bit. Ianis Hagi and Danilo have been in good form and will be fresh, meaning £4.5m hitman Cyriel Dessers may have to keep the bench warm once again.