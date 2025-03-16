Celtic and Rangers will go head-to-head in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Sunday lunchtime as the reigning champions look to put their stamp on another championship.

Brendan Rodgers' side currently sit 16 points clear of their fierce rivals at the top of the table and progressed through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup last weekend with a win over Hibernian. Rangers on the other hand qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a penalty shootout win over Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side in midweek in a result that has lifted morale around the club.

Both teams have injury concerns for the game and the managers have some decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Celtic Team News

McGregor doubtful

Celtic are hoping that captain Callum McGregor will be available to return after missing training this week with a niggle, but the midfielder will be given every chance to make the game. Paulo Bernardo remains sidelined while Liam Scales is out with a cheekbone issue that could require surgery.

Celtic Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Callum McGregor Calf 16/03/2025 Paulo Bernardo Knock 30/03/2025 Liam Scales Face Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers shared an update on the fitness of the squad.

"[Squad is] All good. We've had a good week, so one more day to go. One or two we're just assessing. "Callum [McGregor] obviously he's had a similar week to last week so we'll make a decision on him tomorrow. "Obviously Jamesy [Forrest] for us back in the squad which is which is really good. "Paulo Bernardo still a little bit away. Scales has obviously had an issue with his cheekbone so we're just waiting to finalize whether he needs an operation in that or not. "So he will be be doubtful for the game, but apart from that the same squad."

Celtic Confirmed XI

McGregor out

Celtic Confirmed XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Schlupp; Engeles, McGowan, Hatate; Kuhn, Maeda, Jota.

Celtic Confirmed Substitutes: Sinisalo (GK), Ralston (DEF), Taylor (DEF), Kenny (DEF), Bonnar (MID), Murray (MID) Forrest (FWD), Turley (FWD), Idah FWD).

Rangers Team News

Cortes remains unavailable

Barry Ferguson's first Old Firm derby as Rangers manager is upon us but he will once again be without winger Oscar Cortes, who continues to recover from an injury picked up in January.

Robbin Propper was fit enough for the bench in midweek and could come in to replace tired legs after the team went 120 minutes, while Rafael Fernandes is eligible once again for this domestic clash.

Rangers Injuries and Suspensions Player Injuries Potential Return Date Oscar Cortes Hamstring 30/03/2025 Neraysho Kasanwirjo Knee 01/06/2025

Rangers Confirmed XI

Hagi benched

Rangers Confirmed XI: Butland; Sterling, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Ridvan; Raskin, Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Dessers.

Rangers Confirmed Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Propper (DEF), Nsiala (DEF), Lawrence (MID), Bajrami (MID), Rice (MID), Hagi (FWD), Igamane (FWD), Danilo (FWD).