Celtic are reportedly about to smash their transfer record just days after their record sale was broken by Matt O'Riley's departure to Brighton - with Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels set to have a medical with the Scottish Premiership outfit after the two clubs reportedly came to a 'total agreement' for his services.

Celtic have been loaded with a new warchest to spend after O'Riley's exit, but having only spent around £14million this summer on the three incomings of Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo and Viljami Sinisalo alongside the free acquisition of Kasper Schmeichel, there is plenty of money to spend to edge further away from Rangers in the title race and have a decent go at European football. And they appear to have done just that, according to reports - with a fee for Engels reportedly being agreed.

Celtic 'Agree Fee' for Arne Engels

The youngster is set to undergo his medical on Friday

The report from Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg states that there has now been a total agreement between Augsburg and Celtic on Thursday afternoon.

Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson, alongside Augsburg boss Michael Stroll, have finalised the deal with just over 24 hours to go in the transfer market and it will see the Hoops break their transfer record.

Engels will cost the Scottish giants €13million (£11million), which will be a total and guaranteed fee with no add-ons, though the deal does boast a 20 percent sell-on fee to the Bundesliga club, should the Belgian depart at any point.

Arne Engels's Bundesliga statistics - FC Augsburg squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 4th Goals 3 4th Crosses Per Game 0.5 =6th Tackles Per Game 1 =11th Match rating 6.42 =14th

The winger has his medical booked for Friday in Glasgow, which will see him complete a move once that is done and personal terms are agreed - where Engels will then go straight into Celtic's team for the upcoming season.

It will likely be too late for Engels to feature in the first Old Firm derby of the season which takes place on Saturday, but he will be able to gauge the standard of the squad before getting to work throughout the campaign - and having been the desired target for Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market, the former Liverpool manager will be over the moon that he has finally landed his man after days of talks.

Engels Represents Change at Celtic

The Hoops are finally beginning to splash the cash

In the past few years, Celtic have received huge transfer fees for their star players. Not only have Jota and academy left-back Kieran Tierney both departed for £25million in the past five years, but other huge sales such as Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Edouard, Moussa Dembele and even Virgil van Dijk have all left for fees of at least £13million - with Celtic's record signing being Jota at £6million before his sell-on clause took his outlay to around £11million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Engels has made 53 appearances for Augsburg, scoring three goals.

Add O'Riley's fee into the mix, and the Hoops have plenty to burn having spent tightly in the past. That's no slight on the club; they have had huge success in finding steals such as Kyogo Furuhashi for just £4.5million, O'Riley at £1.5million and current star Reo Hatate at around £1m.

But with Engels' signing, it's a sign of the times and that could be the catalyst to them spending more prudently to have a real go at European football.

