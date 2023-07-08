Celtic are keen to compete in the Champions League this season in order to ‘make a mark’ in Europe, Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph has told GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers’ first season in charge in Celtic will be detrimental in whether the club’s monumental fanbase view him as a worthy Ange Postecoglou successor.

Celtic news

Celtic will enter the 2023/24 Champions League following their triumph in the Scottish Premiership last season.

However, after finishing bottom of the park of their group last season around, newly appointed boss Rodgers will look to put a dent at Europe’s top table when the new season comes around.

Formerly of Leicester, Rodgers took Postecoglou’s place at the helm of the Scottish stalwarts and has a lot to live up to, considering the new Tottenham boss achieved a treble in his concluding season.

As they look to embark, and stamp their authority, on Europe’s top tier club competition, the Glaswegian giants have welcomed Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio to Parkhead.

However, further additions will be required should they make a serious dent in their mid-week action next term, especially as their prized Portuguese winger Jota left the club to join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad.

What did Anthony Joseph say about Celtic?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Joseph claimed Celtic want to make a statement next season in the Champions League.

He said: “In my conversations with contacts and sources, they keep stressing that they really want to compete in the Champions League and make a mark in Europe. And certainly, in the new format, they feel they have the foundation and the budget to win the league this year and put themselves in that position to get that increased Champions League revenue, and the increased amount of matches and really make a mark.”

Who could Celtic sign this summer to help in the Champions League?

Recently, Joseph told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic have a ‘Champions League budget’ around the £30m mark to sign some exciting newcomers during this summer’s window.

Making a sufficient number of signings will be imperative to how Rodger fares in his inaugural year at the club, as they hope to compete domestically, but also in Europe.

Kieran Tierney’s return from Arsenal has been viewed as a possibility, with The Scottish Sun even claiming that the defender – who played for the Bhoys between 2014 and 2019 – wouldn’t ‘close the door’ on a potential homecoming.

Luckily for those of a Celtic persuasion, Football Insider view the left-back as an asset they are willing to sell, meaning a bid could persuade the north Londoners to sell.

A particularly unknown South Korean star has also been mooted with a move to Scotland. The Scottish Sun have claimed that the Scottish outfit have made a ‘significant and final’ proposal to Gangwon FC for Yang Hyun-jun.

A shock move for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay may also be on the cards as Rodgers looks to ignite his midfield with some European experience, though The Daily Mirror claims he could be Brighton-bound in a cash-plus-player deal for the in-demand Moises Caicedo.

Granted, Rodgers does have a tough assignment at hand, but a successful transfer window will ease any initial worries of the tough European competition.