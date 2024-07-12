Highlights Celtic have rejected Atalanta's bid for O'Riley, holding out for a reported £50m transfer fee.

Celtic have fielded both United Kingdom-based and European-based interest in Matt O'Riley over the past year, with some of the continent's biggest sides being knocked back in their approaches - and the same has happened yet again with Italian side Atalanta, with Sky Sports suggesting that the Hoops have rejected an approach to land their star man.

O'Riley only joined Celtic in January 2022 in a cut-price £1.5million deal from English third-tier side MK Dons, but he instantly burst his way into the first-team and hasn't looked back since, winning three Scottish Premiership titles alongside making his debut for Denmark at international level. And that has seen the maestro garner interest from across the continent, with Atalanta the latest to have approached the Hoops for his services with an offer said to have been worth £17m.

Matt O'Riley Atalanta Bid Rejected by Celtic

The midfielder has a lot of European interest over his cultured style

The report from Sky Sports states that Celtic have rejected Atalanta's opening offer for their star piece in O'Riley, with the Italian outfit expected to make another bid for the 23-year-old Denmark international.

O'Riley has been wanted by clubs throughout Europe over the course of the transfer window, with Leicester City and Southampton both registering their interest in bringing the former MK Dons star to the club - but with Brendan Rodgers' men reportedly wanting a £50million transfer fee for his services, it has put them off for the time being.

Atletico Madrid previously made a bid for his services back in January which was unsuccessful, whilst Inter Milan are long-term admirers of his signature; though the Spanish outfit have yet to make a bid for his services.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Crosses Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Celtic believe that O'Riley, who scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists from the middle of the park in the Scottish Premiership alone this season, should command a record club sale, with the current record being shared by the two exits of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal and Jota to Al-Ittihad at £25million each.

O'Riley does have three years left on his contract which puts Celtic in a strong position when it comes to negotiations, and though they would be loathed to see their star man depart the club, a fee that comes close to £50million would be groundbreaking territory for any Scottish Premiership club, allowing Celtic to strengthen in various positions.

Atalanta Could be the Perfect Club for O'Riley

The Italian club would suit the midfielder to a tee

Atalanta will take their place in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth last season, though they would have qualified anyway after winning the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin - being the only side to down Xabi Alonso's men in all competitions last season thanks to a 3-0 win in Ireland, courtesy of an Ademola Lookman hat-trick.

They are one of the most progressive clubs in Europe at present, having been an uninspiring Serie A side for the majority of the century. Barring a couple of spells in the European Cup Winners' Cup in the 60's and 80's, Atalanta only really became a force in Europe under boss Gian Piero Gasperini from 2017 onwards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O'Riley notched three assists in six Champions League games for Celtic last season

They did reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2019-20, but after a superb campaign this season in which they knocked Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool and Marseille out of the tournament in the space of three months, they are a club to watch out for.

O'Riley is extremely cultured in his playing style, which has led to Rodgers calling him 'phenomenally consistent', and should Teun Koopmeiners depart for Juventus in the transfer window, his natural replacement would be O'Riley - and so his move to Italy is certainly one to watch.

