Being released from a prestigious academy can be the fork in the road that determines the football-playing traveller's destination. For many, this proves too much and can bring an end to their pursuit of being a professional footballer. But for some, such as Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford, this can fuel the fire within and act as motivation to have a stellar career.

In Andy Robertson's story, his is very much a case of the latter. The Liverpool man has won several honours during his career, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later. However, not many could have predicted the Scotland captain's career trajectory after early heartbreak at Celtic - where he was released from the Parkhead club's youth set-up for being too small.

Early Career

Rejected by the team he supported at 15

Developing his skills within the backdrop of Glasgow's football-mad surroundings, Robertson showed great ability and tenacity in his formative years. A competitive, wiry and quick individual, with a wicked left foot, these traits were unfortunately overlooked by his beloved Celtic when he was a schoolboy - with his slight frame being the point of focus.

Following his release, he was nurtured by his high school and rekindled his love for football before eventually joining fellow Glasgow outfit Queen's Park. Speaking years later about the situation, Robertson recalled:

"I was let go by Celtic at Under-15 level for being too small. That was the reason they gave me anyway. "I went to Queen’s Park and people might have thought that was a strange decision to go from Celtic to there. I guess it is a step down but Queen’s Park have a great youth set-up and they made me the player I am today."

Robertson was correct in his estimations. At the time, Queen's Park may not have been the best team around, yet they offered a valuable platform for young players. In fact, there were multiple examples that shared the same background as Andy, being released by Rangers or Celtic.

Reborn With the Spiders

Robertson's determination powered a heroic rise

In his early days at Queen's Park, Robertson's position varied. While his father thought he was a central midfielder, the Spiders' coaching staff saw that his abilities were matched more-so to the requirements of left-back.

After playing with the U19s in this new-found territory, Robertson got called up to the first team at the beginning of the 2012–13 season and really kicked on from there. With the whole of the left-wing at his disposal, both defensively and offensively, Robertson truly showed what Celtic had missed.

In his first and only senior season with the amateur level Queen's Park, Robertson made 43 appearances across all competitions and dazzled adoring fans, with one in particular describing his early growth:

"Andy was an exciting player to watch because you saw this trademark run with the ball - running down the touchline beating players, crossing the ball. That season, we went to finish third in the league (League Two)."

Andy Robertson's Career in Scotland Club Appearances Assists Goals Queen's Park 43 3 2 Dundee United 44 6 5

To Liverpool, via Dundee and Hull

A long and arduous journey that makes Robertson who he is

Just a slither of faith was clearly all Robertson required to leapfrog into success. After that sole impressive season in Scotland's fourth division, the 19-year-old joined Dundee United. Again, impressing in just one season, Robertson made the step-up to the Scottish top-flight look easy. His performances saw him instantly courted by English clubs as he won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award and was also named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for the 2013–14 Scottish Premiership season.

Robertson joined Hull City in 2014 for £2.85million, and quickly settled as a fan-favourite. Despite being unable to prevent the Tigers' relegation to the Championship, he stayed on while many players were released and alongside Harry Maguire at the back, the Scot built a reputation as a determined and loyal professional. His superb ability helped power Hull back to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2016, although again, the club would be relegated the season after.

Now, it was time for another move, as Liverpool took an £8m punt on this raw and energetic defender. In trademark Robertson fashion, his progress and will, along with an excellent stage to succeed, allowed his often heart-on-sleeve skill set to flourish. Two years later, he helped the Reds to European football's biggest prize, while also being heralded as one of the world's best full-backs. Premier League glory followed in 2020 as Liverpool won their first top-flight title in 30 years, as Robertson had steadily become his country's best defender.

While the Tartan Army bowed out early, captaining the team at Euro 2024 was a superb marker of just how far Robertson had come, and at 30, there's no reason why more success can't follow. In his words (following the UCL victory):

"I'm just a wee guy from Glasgow who never believed this could happen. I really am living the dream."

From the trademark determination and sheer disregard to all the challenges he faced, that statement is hard to believe, and a little understated.

Andy Robertson's Liverpool Career Statistics Appearances 300 Goals 11 Assists 65 Honours 8

