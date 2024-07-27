Highlights Atalanta table third bid for Celtic star Matt O'Riley.

Bid worth £15million plus add-ons, but Celtic have rejected it.

O'Riley prefers Serie A move over Southampton, who have also had a bid rejected.

Celtic have rejected a third bid from Atalanta for midfielder star Matt O'Riley, according to Sky Sports.

The Denmark international has been linked with an exit away from Parkhead all summer after a scintillating season saw him score 19 goals and register 18 assists to help the team win the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup double.

The Europa League winners have had already had two bids turned down for O'Riley, and they have now returned with a third bid to try and make a deal happen this summer.

Celtic Reject Third O'Riley Bid

Atalanta make bid worth £15million+

Celtic are keen to hold out for a club-record fee to allow O'Riley to leave the club this summer, with a reported asking price of around £25million.

But Atalanta are adamant they won't pay that and according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, their third bid was worth £15million plus add-ons, and was swiftly rejected by the Hoops.

O'Riley, who has been described as "phenomenal" by manager Brendan Rodgers for his consistency and level of performance, is also a target for Premier League new boys Southampton while Leicester City have also been linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Matt O'Riley 2023/24 stats for Celtic in all competitions Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18 Minutes played 4,291

The Saints have made "concrete moves" for O'Riley recently and have had a £14million bid rejected themselves, with Celtic holding firm on their valuation as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new-look Champions League format in the 2024/25 season.

In a blow to Southampton though, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that O'Riley is keen on a move to Serie A with Atalanta over a move to St Mary's.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Matt O'Riley had more goal involvements in 2023/24 than any Atalanta player.

Brendan Rodgers Eyes Celtic Reinforcements

New arrivals set to arrive

While O'Riley's move away from Celtic looks more a case of when and not if, there are arrivals on the way to bolster the squad while a host of names are being linked to the club too.

Paulo Bernardo has agreed personal terms on a long-term contract after a £3.5million deal with Benfica was done, while there is also strong interest in a return for Adam Idah after his successful loan spell but Norwich are playing hard ball with a fee.

Rodgers has also confirmed the club are looking to bring in new faces before the end of the transfer window, with Burnley star Dara O'Shea and winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha named as targets.

The club have so far signed Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo to replace outgoing goalkeepers Joe Hart and Benjamin Siegrist.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.