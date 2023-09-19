Highlights A £1.4m star's return to fitness is "massive" for Brendan Rodgers and Celtic, with the manager potentially having "big plans" for him.

Celtic's form was mixed during the international's absence, but find themselves two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Hoops travel to Feyenoord in their Champions League opener this evening.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate’s return to fitness is “massive” for head coach Brendan Rodgers, as journalist Dean Jones suggests to GIVEMESPORT that the manager has “big plans” for the star at Parkhead.

Celtic injury news – Reo Hatate

Last month, Hatate suffered a grade two calf tear in Celtic’s 3-1 win at Aberdeen. The midfielder sank to the turf, having impressed as a substitute following a series of key passes in the Scottish Premiership clash.

The Daily Mail (via the Daily Record) suggested that Hatate would face four weeks on the sidelines, ruling the Japan international out of the Hoops’ Glasgow derby clash with Rangers. And Celtic’s form was mixed during the midfielder’s absence, having won the said game at Ibrox following a 1-0 victory against their arch-rivals.

However, in the match after Hatate’s injury, the Bhoys were knocked out of the Viaplay Cup by Kilmarnock, meaning a domestic treble is off the cards this term. The next week, Celtic were frustrated in a home 0-0 stalemate with St. Johnstone, allowing their title rivals to close the gap at the top of the Premiership.

But a victory over Rangers had put the Hoops four points clear of their most likely challengers for the league before Hatate returned as a substitute in last weekend’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Dundee, which keeps the side two points clear at the top, ahead of St. Mirren. The 25-year-old replaced David Turnbull on the hour mark and got over 30 minutes of action under his belt, before this evening’s Champions League opener at Feyenoord.

In more positive news for the Celts, the Scottish Daily Mail has reported that Celtic have re-opened talks with Hatate over a new contract at Parkhead. The midfielder, who arrived in a transfer worth £1.4m in January 2022, doesn’t see his current deal expire until the summer of 2026 at Celtic Park. Hatate had initially turned down any talk of a new contract during the summer, unsettled by reported approaches from Saudi Arabia and France.

However, with the European and Saudi transfer windows now shut, the Celtic star could be more willing to commit his future to the Glasgow giants. Hatate’s return is a relief to Rodgers, who suffered a blow after Liel Abada sustained an injury on international duty, which Jones described to GIVEMESPORT as the last thing the Northern Irish head coach needed.

Reo Hatate - 2022/23 Scottish Premiership stats Appearances 29(3) Minutes 2239 Goals 6 Assists 8 Shots per game 1.8 Pass success rate 82.5% Aerial duels won per game 0.7 Man of the Match displays 4 Average rating 7.13 All stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Celtic and Hatate?

Jones believes that Hatate is one of the “key symbols” in the Celtic side and that Rodgers should be making him a “crucial part of what’s to come.” The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s massive. Fans want to see this team showing dynamism, and they want players who make things happen, and that’s Hatate. In my opinion, he's one of the key symbols of this team being successful again. He’s just a special player, to be honest. And that speed with which he plays is key as we enter this moment of the season for Celtic. I think they should be making him a crucial part of what's to come, and I'm sure that Rodgers has big plans for him.”

What has Rodgers said about Hatate?

After enduring a difficult summer with speculation over his future, followed by sustaining a calf injury in his first appearance of the season, Rodgers hopes Hatate can get back on track now he has returned to full fitness. Before last weekend’s victory over Dundee, the Celtic boss said (via The Scottish Sun):

“It was a challenging summer for him. Having seen him close up, I know it was difficult. He’s over that now. It’s just a shame he got injured when he did, but his response to get back has been fantastic. I’ve had a good couple of chats with him. He knows the demands and where we are at — he’s a top-class player. It’s about managing him back into it. It will settle down. The window is difficult for players, but things settle down once it’s closed.”

What next for Celtic and Hatate?

All focus turns to this evening’s Champions League group stage clash at Feyenoord, with Celtic hoping to take at least a point back home to kickstart their European campaign.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Hoops, with Lazio the visitors to Parkhead in their second game on 4th October, before Atletico Madrid touch down in Glasgow later that month. Therefore, Rodgers has got his work cut out to try and progress to the last 16 of Europe’s premier cup competition and must have his best players available and fit for selection.