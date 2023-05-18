There isn't "too much panic" at Celtic over potentially losing Reo Hatate this summer, with Brighton & Hove Albion interested, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Seagulls on the brink of securing qualification for European football next season, Roberto De Zerbi is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements and Hatate is said to fit the bill.

Latest Celtic news - Reo Hatate

Hatate has scored five goals and notched seven assists in 29 league appearances this season, helping Ange Postecoglou's side cruise to the Scottish Premiership title.

Despite some sporadic injury trouble, the Japanese midfielder has impressed for the Hoops in his second season at the club and was named to the PFA Scotland Team of the Year. The 25-year-old has been capped once by his country.

According to the Daily Record, Hatate, who has also been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, is content at Celtic and will stay with the club to play Champions League football next season.

What has Jones said about Celtic and Hatate?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it would depend on what the move was in terms of his choices. Celtic’s success means it is natural that other clubs are going to take an interest in their players, but I think there would be some caution about where he could end up. Brighton have been linked but we will have to see whether they chase that up. At the moment I don’t think there is too much panic at Celtic."

Will Brighton go after Hatate?

Hatate joined Celtic for just £1.4 million from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022 and certainly wouldn't break the bank for any Premier League team attempting to secure his services.

That being said, Celtic will be extremely reluctant to sell Hatate given his performances this season and the chance he will likely get even better now he has found his feet in Scotland.

Brighton are reportedly expected to complete the signing of Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer, another centre midfielder, so going after targets such as Hatate will depend on what happens with stars Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the summer window. He fits their tactical profile and could well be tempted given how well his compatriot Kaoru Mitoma has done at the club, one of the breakout stars of the Premier League this season.

For now, let's wait and see.