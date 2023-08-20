Celtic could have their highly rated duo snatched from their grasp this summer as a key development at a Premier League club emerges, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers will be looking to seal a third Scottish Premiership on the bounce for the club and retaining their brightest assets will play a huge part in that dream.

Celtic transfer news – Reo Hatate and Kyoto Furuhashi

To kick off their hopes of prolonging their league dominance, the Hoops have enjoyed two emphatic opening victories against Ross County and Abderdeen and currently sit at the top of the division.

However, former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could disturb the peace at the club as the Australian continues to search for a Harry Kane alternative following the Englishman's £100m move to Bayern Munich and has his eyes on two of Celtic's main men.

Reo Hatate, who has played just 68 games for the club, has been touted with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and has even admitted his desire to move to one of Europe’s top five leagues when he leaves Parkhead.

“If there is a chance to step up, I would like to play in various leagues,” he told GOAL in Japan (via Daily Record).

“However, because I was able to achieve a certain amount of results throughout the season with Celtic, I started to think that I would like to challenge myself next time. If there is a chance, I would like to take on the challenge.”

Hatate’s teammate and compatriot Kyogo Furuhashi has also been linked with a reunion with Postecoglou in north London as the Express insists that it would cost just £16m to get him out of Glasgow.

Though, transfer insider Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT that those close to the club believe that they will reach the end of the window unscathed.

What has Dean Jones said about Celtic, Kyoto Furuhashi and Reo Hatate?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I mean no movement on these yet but there has to be some fear. I mean, I would have personally thought that Kyogo Furuhashi would have been the one that might be in Ange Postecoglou’s sights but the message out of the club is that Celtic are confident they can reach the end of the window with him still in the squad.

“The thing about Kyogo is that he would fit pretty well with what Spurs are looking for. They don’t want an out-and-out replacement for Harry Kane at the moment, and they’re looking for different solutions to call upon. And he could have been a good one thanks to his attributes, but there’s nothing there to see at the moment.

“Reo Hatate, as you say, might be good too in that sense of not wanting a direct Kane replacement but wanting something a bit different. Celtic will just be desperate now for these next couple of weeks to pass without any movement.”

What next for Celtic?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT this week that Celtic's deals for both Ryan Fraser and Gustaf Lagerbielke are set to be completed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tottenham outcast Eric Dier is of interest to the Scottish giants as 90min claim that they are among the extensive list of teams interested in the 29-year-old’s signature.

The report does suggest, however, that Celtic will have to contend with the free-spending Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr if they are to be successful in their hopes of bolstering the heart of their defence.