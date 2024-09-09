Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel kept a clean sheet in Denmark's Nations League victory over Serbia last night, although there have been suggestions in Danish media that the veteran should be replaced as the nation's No.1.

The Danes saw off a lacklustre Serbia side in Copenhagen, with a sweet finish from Albert Gronbaek and an acrobatic effort from Yussuf Poulsen sealing all three points. The result sees Denmark sitting top of their Nations League A group, ahead of European champions Spain after two fixtures.

Despite preventing the Serbs from scoring in their two efforts on target, Schmeichel has been criticised for his deficiencies on the ball during the game. This has fed into wider murmurings that the shot-stopper should be replaced between the sticks, with Leicester City's Mads Hermansen touted as a potential successor.

Schmeichel Could be Dropped by Denmark

Goalkeeper completed just 15 passes and has come in for criticism

After his one-year deal with Anderlecht came to an end, Schmeichel joined Celtic this summer, with boss Brendan Rodgers reuniting with his former No.1, who served him so well at Leicester. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a positive start to his spell in Glasgow, managing four consecutive clean sheets at the beginning of the Scottish Premiership season.

The former Manchester City shot-stopper has also retained his place in the Denmark side, starting both of the Red and Whites' Nations League games over this international break, keeping clean sheets against Switzerland and Serbia last night.

Six clean sheets from six games this campaign would suggest Schmeichel is still at the peak of his powers, although Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet feel his time as the undisputed Denmark No.1 could be up.

Writing in their player ratings for the Serbia game, the publication expressed this idea, whilst awarding him a five out of 10 for his display:

"The keeper did what he had to, but in a match where Denmark had the ball so much, it would be an advantage to have a keeper with more ball strength - for example Mads Hermansen. No serious mistakes, but it is difficult to be completely calm when he takes part in the play."

Schmeichel completed just 44% of his long balls at the Parken Stadium, indicating that a switch to a more modern goalkeeper capable with the ball at his feet may be a smart approach for interim head coach Morten Wieghorst to take in the near future, with Hermansen providing that option.

Schmeichel's Statistics vs Serbia Minutes Played 90 Goals Conceded 0 Saves 2 Accurate Passes 15/19 (79%) Accurate Long-Balls 5/9 (56%) Throws 4

Ralston Criticised for Portugal Performance

Bhoys defender struggled during Scotland defeat

Another Celtic star who has faced the brunt of criticism during this international break is Scotland's Antony Ralston. The Tartan Army were denied a point in the final stages of their Nations League encounter with Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo netted a late winner, the forward's 901st senior career goal.

Ralston, who was up against AC Milan star Rafael Leao, was described as ending 'up in the pits' for his performance in Lisbon. The Bhoys' full-back experienced a torrid time attempting to deal with Leao, who ran him ragged throughout the game. The defender was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Diogo Jota, and won just two of his seven ground duels.

All statistics via FotMob - as of 09/09/2024