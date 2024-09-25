Celtic have a "serious interest" in signing Hammarby winger Bazoumana Toure in 2025 ahead of Premier League club Crystal Palace, according to FotbollDirekt.

The Hammarby winger only signed for the Swedish club in March from Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas, and he's only featured in 1,158 minutes of football for the Allsvenskan giants - but that has been enough to prompt interest from clubs who wish to make a move for his services. At the age of just 18, that vast promise alongside youth caps for Ivory Coast shows his upside potential - and Celtic could make a move, having received huge money for O'Riley over the summer transfer window amid his move to Premier League side Brighton.

Celtic 'Seriously Interested' in Bazoumana Toure

The Hoops could spend big on the 18-year-old winger

The report from FotbollDirekt states that youngster Toure's solid form in the Allsvenskan has attracted plenty of suitors amid his form at Hammarby, with six goals and three assists in just 16 top-flight games - with Celtic now having him on their shortlist.

Celtic's Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 14 1st Goals conceded 0 12th Shots for per game 20.8 1st Shots against per game 6.2 12th xG 14.08 1st

Other clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Crystal Palace and Benfica have all registered their interest in the 18-year-old, who has been described as "insane", but FotbollDirekt sources state that Celtic are 'seriously interested' in a deal.

The Glaswegian outfit sent chief scout Joe Lefevre out to watch Toure live for Hammarby in Stockholm, and the recruitment guru was impressed by what he saw, especially with him having been called 'something special' by journalists in the past.

The report further states that Celtic have become an interesting club to follow in the past two years, having sold Jota and O'Riley for the two highest sales in their history at around £25million each, and now Hammarby will be hoping for a fee of around £8.5million to part ways with the teenager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bazoumana Toure has three under-20 caps for the Ivory Coast.

That would mark the third-highest record sale in Swedish top-flight history after Sebastian Nanasi and Tottenham Hotspur youngster Lucas Bergvall; however, it is worth bearing in mind that whilst Celtic have the money, they have only spent over €10million once - on summer signing Arne Engels - whilst deals taking Jota from Benfica and Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain ended up moving over that mark thanks to sell-on clauses.

Celtic Spending Wisely Could Make Them a Force

They have breezed past Rangers and that could continue

Celtic seem to have massively developed in the past year on a footballing level, and that should only increase with the sale of star midfielder O'Riley this summer.

Whilst the Denmark international will be missed in the centre of the field at Parkhead, the near-£30million they brought in for his signature just two-and-a-half-years after signing him from MK Dons for £1.5million was an incredibly tough bid to turn down, and it can be used at strengthening their ranks elsewhere.

Engels already looks to be an astute signing for a club-record fee, with one goal in the Scottish Premiership and one in the Champions League already, as well as an assist on the European stage - and with more signings of his ilk, perhaps in the form of Toure, the Hoops can go on to become real challengers in the Champions League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-09-24.