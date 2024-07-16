Highlights Celtic are set to confirm the triple signing, of Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and Viljami Sinisalo to revitalise their squad.

Bernardo is set to make a permanent move, providing continued midfield stability.

Schmeichel's mentorship of Sinisalo is expected to enhance goalkeeping strength.

Celtic's transfer window is set to burst into life in the coming days, according to reports - with a triple signing set to walk through the doors at Parkhead to kickstart their campaign. The Hoops have had a summer of sales so far, with Sead Haksabanovic, Rocco Vata and Oh Hyeon-gyu all departing the club for fees, whilst Marco Tilio has left the club for his native Australia on loan and Joe Hart has retired.

Numbers are needed and fans continue to lap up the transfer mill - and all of their hopes have come at once, it seems - with Sky Sports reporting that a triple transfer including Leicester City veteran Kasper Schmeichel is set to be confirmed in the coming days.

Celtic 'Set' to Make Triple Signing

It's three through the door for Brendan Rodgers

The report from Sky states that Celtic have agreed an initial fee of £3.5million with Benfica, in order to turn Bernardo's loan spell into a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell under Brendan Rodgers last year.

There are add-ons to the deal that still need to be agreed alongside personal terms with the player, but the 22-year-old is thought to be keen on a move back to Celtic Park after the club completed a domestic double last season, including a third-straight Scottish Premiership title.

Paulo Bernardo's Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Goals 3 =9th Assists 3 =8th Tackles Per Game 1.3 10th Shots Per Game 1.4 11th Match rating 6.63 19th

Alongside the return of the Portuguese star, Celtic are aiming to replace the retired Hart with a double goalkeeper swoop - and that will see Rodgers' former Leicester star Schmeichel come into the club alongside Aston Villa youngster Viljami Sinisalo.

The young Finland stopper has spent time on loan at Ayr United, Burton Albion and Exeter City in recent years, and after impressing for the Grecians with their Player of the Year award, earned his first Finland call-up. It's seen huge interest in his services, and coming back to a Villa team that boasts Emiliano Martinez in their ranks, Sinisalo likely won't garner game time in the West Midlands.

He will learn from Schmeichel, who is set to join on a one-year contract with a club option to extend that for another year next summer. His medical was delayed but is thought to be taking place on Tuesday, before meeting up with Celtic's squad in the USA for pre-season later in the week once he has signed.

Continuity is Key for Celtic

There is a lot to be said for stability

The key here for Celtic and Rodgers is continuity. Bernardo represents a strong option and with the club's playing squad already knowing how he operates after spending last season on loan at Celtic Park, there will be no teething period for the young midfield as he joins up alongside the likes of Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O'Riley in the centre of the park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hart made 153 appearances for Celtic, with seven trophies to boot - meaning he picked up a medal for every 22 games he featured in.

It's a similar scenario with Schmeichel, too. Hart came to Celtic three years ago with question marks surrounding his future in football after falling out of first-team football in the latter stages of his career - but he turned that negativity into a superb end to his playing career, winning seven domestic trophies from a possible nine with fans adoring him.

Schmeichel could offer similar despite his career beginning to wind down, and having not had a young goalkeeper for Hart to pass on his expertise to, Sinisalo will benefit massively from Schmeichel's Premier League-winning experience.

