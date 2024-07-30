Highlights Celtic eye Lawrence Shankland deal as Idah Idah talks stall.

Hearts seek £3million-plus for Shankland, who is also a Rangers target.

Celtic had a £4million bid for Idah rejected as Norwich want almost double.

Celtic are looking at hijacking Rangers' move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland as an alternative to Adam Idah, according to HITC.

The 28-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Ibrox all summer, with the reigning SPFL champions keen to bring Norwich striker Idah back to the club permanently after his successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

But after talks stalled over a deal for the Irish striker, Celtic chiefs are now looking at alternative options and Shankland is at the top of the list.

Celtic to Hijack Rangers for Shankland

Hearts want more than £3million to let him leave

Celtic saw a £4million bid rejected by Norwich earlier in the transfer window for Idah, with the Canaries looking for almost double that to allow him to move to Parkhead permanently.

New Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup keen to take a look at the Republic of Ireland international during pre-season, Celtic have been made to wait for an answer on if a deal will be a possibility.

With the new Scottish Premiership season set to begin this weekend, club chiefs are now looking at alternative options for the striker position and they are "stepping up their pursuit" of Hearts captain Shankland as a result.

How Lawrence Shankland and Cyriel Dessers compare Scottish Premiership 2023-24 Shankland Dessers Games 36 27 Minutes 3259 2272 Goals 24 16 Assists 4 4 Goals per 90 0.66 0.63 Shots on target 50 48

Shankland, who has been dubbed "absolutely sensational" by Michael Stewart previously, is in the final year of his contract at Tynecastle and is open to a move to either of the Old Firm clubs, having rejected an offer to extend his deal with Hearts already.

It's believed that Hearts want more than £3million to let the 28-year-old Scotland star leave the club, but he is likely to cost less than Idah which should make a deal easier for Celtic to complete in theory.

It's believed that Rangers currently lead the race for his signature, but Celtic have now made contact and could hijack the deal if they can't find an agreement for Idah quickly.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Lawrence Shankland has scored more league goals in the last two seasons (48) than anyone else in Scotland.

Celtic Push for Business to be Done Quickly

Brendan Rodgers has already spoken out

With the start of the Scottish Premiership season upon us already, Celtic have so far made just two first-team signings by bringing in Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo.

Personal terms have been agreed with Paulo Bernardo to bring him in permanently from Benfica after a successful loan spell last season, while Brendan Rodgers is also keen to bring in Burnley defender Dara O'Shea and Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Wolves defender Hugo Bueno.

