Celtic are edging closer to the signing of 'exciting' forward Marco Tilio from Australian side Melbourne City, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Tilio boasts international experience with Australia and is being tipped to join up with Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.

Celtic transfer news - Marco Tilio

Having been sacked by Leicester City last season, Rodgers didn't need to wait long for an opportunity to come calling, with the Northern Irish coach ushered back into the hot seat at Celtic.

Making a return to the club where he enjoyed success not too long ago, Rodgers will now be given time and money to build a side not only capable of maintaining their position as the best club in Scotland, but also challenging on the continent too.

That's because for the first time since 2017/18, Celtic are competing in back-to-back Champions League group stages, having been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the second consecutive year last season.

As a result, it's reported that the Celtic board have given Rodgers a transfer kitty of £30 million to spend this summer, with the ex-Liverpool chief having already started splashing the cash.

Odin Thiago Holm became the first signing of Rodgers' second spell last week, when the Glasgow-based outfit announced the midfielder on a five-year deal (Sky Sports).

Now, it seems Celtic have Australian international Tilio in their sights as the next summer purchase.

What has Dean Jones said about Tilio to Celtic?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted this was a signing that would excite the Celtic fanbase.

On the 21-year-old's proposed move, Jones said: "His Melbourne City team at the moment have got an understanding that they're not going to be able to hold on to him that much longer. So I think this would be a good route to go down for him, he's got a wand of a left foot and I think it'd be really exciting for the Celtic fans.”

How close is Tilio to joining Celtic?

According to The Daily Record, very close. In fact, it's reported by the Scottish outlet, a deal for the promising Australian could be just around the corner.

The Melbourne City star is said to be keen on a move to Parkhead, with the two clubs currently locked in a negotiation about the fee, as per the report.

Tilio boasts an impressive three A-League titles to his name and despite his tender age, has racked up an impressive 88 senior appearances (Transfermarkt).

Within that time, the attacker has found the back of the net an impressive 21 times, while notching up an equally eye-catching 20 assists.

Should Celtic be able to wrap a deal for Tilio up in the coming days and weeks, expect the young Australian to feature heavily for Rodgers' side, as they target yet another trophy-laden campaign.