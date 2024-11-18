Belgian media have criticised Celtic midfielder Arne Engels for ‘completely disappearing’ during their shock 1-0 loss to Israel on Sunday in the Nations League.

The Hoops star endured a difficult outing in a bitter defeat for Domenico Tedesco’s side, who, despite dominating possession, fell to a narrow loss.

Engels, earning his fourth cap on Sunday, maintained an 89% pass accuracy and won three of his six duels but failed to register a single shot on target during his 93 minutes on the pitch.

Belgian outlet Walfoot gave the midfielder a 2/10 rating for his performance, slamming him for ‘completely disappearing’ during the match:

“He was supposed to be the No. 10 of this team; apart from a vaguely dangerous strike, he hid as rarely, recalling Trossard's worst hours at Euro 2024. In the second half, he completely disappeared from action, and it was not because of the fog on the pitch.”

Fellow outlet VP were slightly kinder to the 21-year-old, awarding him a 5/10 rating but acknowledging that he failed to impress Tedesco after being handed his second consecutive start:

“Of the midfielders, the Celtic player had the least touches of the ball. Every now and then he did make a good pass. Engels is known for his precise kicking technique, but in Hungary the corner kicks did not come out. After two starts in a row, he was not really able to convince Tedesco.”

Engels became Celtic’s most expensive signing on record when the Hoops spent £11.5m on the attacking midfielder in August, and he has justified his hefty price tag under Brendan Rodgers.

The 21-year-old has made 16 appearances for Celtic so far, scoring three goals and providing six assists, contributing significantly to their early success in the Champions League.

Engels’ contributions have helped fire Celtic into 15th place in the competition after four games, with seven points from a possible 12.

The Hoops are thriving in the Premiership as well, remaining unbeaten in their first 11 games, with a goal difference of +28 keeping them top of the table ahead of chasers Aberdeen, who are level on 31 points.

Arne Engels' Celtic Stats (2024/25) Games 15 Goals 3 Assists 6 Minutes played 1,066

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.