Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has 'put himself in the shop window', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

£1.5m star O'Riley was integral to Ange Postecoglou's Celtic side that ended the season winning the domestic treble, making 44 appearances, scoring four goals and recording 12 assists in all competitions.

Celtic transfer news - Matt O'Riley

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted last week that there was interest in the 22-year-old from English clubs including Brighton and Hove Albion.

With Ange Postegoglou moving on to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, O'Riley made headlines in Scotland for his statement concerning the Scottish club's performances in the Champions League, hinting that Celtic could reach the knockouts sooner rather than later but stopping short of saying they could challenge for the trophy.

As per the Daily Record, O'Riley said: "I’m looking forward to this season’s Champions League believing we can do much better. Having that period of adjustment already will hopefully make us more cohesive when we play in the Champions League.

"Is it unrealistic to expect a Scottish team to reach the knock-out stages? I never see it that way. Everyone on the pitch is human, you’ve all got a chance of winning the match. Of course, these other clubs have more money but that doesn’t mean too much.

“We just worry about what we can do. I’m not saying we’ll win it – although we obviously could if it all went well – but if you perform well and don’t think too much about outcomes and expectations, you’ve always got a chance.”

Under Postecoglou Celtic failed to make it out of a difficult Champions League group, finishing bottom of the table behind Shakhtar, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.

What has Jones said about Celtic and O'Riley?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be interested to see what Matt O'Riley decides. I mean he's always had a lot of ambition and his career path has been a really interesting one up to this day. And what we do know is he doesn't really stand still. As a kid, he was so highly talked about and thought of. Then he had to go out and prove himself at MK Dons.

"Now he's worked himself into a spot at Celtic where I think he's put himself in the shop window for a few clubs to come and have a look at him."

Will O'Riley leave Celtic this summer?

Given his comments, it's clear O'Riley is looking forward to another season at Celtic and playing European football.

Even so, if Postecoglou were to want to bring him to North London, it would probably be difficult for the midfielder, born in Hounslow, to say no.