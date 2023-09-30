Highlights Celtic star Matt O'Riley's performances in the Scottish Premiership have increased his valuation, drawing interest from top English clubs.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes O'Riley made the right decision to stay at Celtic and continue his development.

O'Riley's price tag continues to rise, with suggestions that anything less than the rumored £15 million is laughable.

Celtic star Matt O'Riley continues to increase his valuation with performances in the Scottish Premiership and transfer insider Dean Jones has provided an update on his future to GIVEMESPORT.

O'Riley was courted by English clubs in the summer transfer window, but Jones believes the Celtic star made the right decision to stay at Parkhead and continue his development.

Celtic star Matt O'Riley - Transfer latest

It could've been a very different season for O'Riley. Towards the end of the summer transfer window, EFL Championship side Leeds United were pushing hard to sign the midfielder, with Daniel Farke picking him out as the dream deadline day target. It's reported that Celtic rejected a £10 million bid for O'Riley in the dying embers of the window, with manager Brendan Rodgers pleading with the club's hierarchy to keep the promising star.

Suffice to say, it's turned out to be a good decision for Celtic so far this season, as the Danish under-21 international has established himself as one of the Glaswegian giant's best players. Back on top of the table, the Champions League outfit are eyeing up a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title, after winning the previous two campaigns with former manager Ange Postecoglou.

And it was the new Tottenham Hotspur manager who sanctioned a move to bring O'Riley to Scotland, with the dynamic midfield man joining from MK Dons for £1.5 million in the 2022 January transfer window. Of course, had they green-lit a move away from the club for O'Riley this summer, they'd have recouped close to 10 times his original transfer fee. However, there are suggestions that O'Riley's valuation continues to rise and anything less than the mooted £15 million price tag is 'laughable'.

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

'I think you're having a laugh...' - Dean Jones on Celtic's Matt O'Riley

When quizzed about transfer speculation surrounding O'Riley, journalist Jones admitted interest from top English clubs was likely to continue, but the reliable reporter questioned whether Celtic should be holding out for more money. Suggesting the £10 million bid from Leeds was an unserious offer, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Celtic to land a hefty fee whenever they choose to sell O'Riley:

“O'Riley is a great talent and Celtic know that they haven't heard the end of him being linked with other clubs. That will definitely continue to happen but the truth is, his performances are doing him no harm in any sense at the moment, because he's looking capable of shaping their season almost single-handedly at times. “But with that his price tag continues to rise. So if you're talking about O’Riley at £10 million to £15 million, I think you're having a laugh at the moment. This is a player that’s definitely going to be worth more than that. He's always been a player I've had an eye on anyway since he was breaking through at Fulham and given he's found a stage like this to play on at 22 years old, I think it's pretty perfect for him. “He's still got huge potential, but even by staying at Celtic a little while longer, I think he can make up for all the hype that has been around him since he was a teenager.”

How much is Matt O'Riley actually worth?

With a contract that is set to run until the summer of 2026, O'Riley's valuation is pretty much dependent on whatever Celtic set it as. His short-term future will be decided by how long the Bhoys decide to keep him for and how valuable his on-pitch performances are for the club.

Interestingly enough, Transfermarkt have O'Riley's market value as below the £10 million mark, with the football database suggesting he is worth closer to £8 million instead. However, with his showings in a Celtic shirt continuing to catch the eye, it is difficult to see him being sold for anything less than the £15 million suggested by Jones.

Read More: Celtic: £3m star now has big 'problem' with Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead

How valuable is Matt O'Riley to Celtic?

Of the players in Celtic's senior squad this season, none of them boast a higher WhoScored rating than O'Riley himself. It isn't an overstatement to suggest the London-born man has been crucial to Celtic in the early part of the campaign, with the former Fulham starlet having provided four goals and netted two assists heading into the weekend action (via Transfermarkt).

That's already the same amount of goals he managed across all competitions in the previous campaign, indicating his ability is continuing to improve, despite the off-field rumours surrounding a move away from the Scottish Premiership side.