The usually so reliable Kasper Schmeichel was just ten minutes away from a flawless performance for Denmark on Saturday evening, before making a big mistake that cost his country a share of the points in their Nations League clash with Spain.

Since returning to the UK after his spell with French side Nice, Schmeichel has proven he still has what it takes and has been a key figure in helping Celtic make a perfect start to the new Scottish Premier League campaign. He continues to be Denmark's number one keeper, too, with over 100 caps to his name, and various stints as captain for the national team, including leading the Scandinavian side through Euro 2024.

He will be keen to put his latest performance behind him, though, after his error led to Spain's Martin Zubimendi scoring the decisive goal in a tight game between the European champions and Denmark.

Schmeichel Scores 2 Rating

Denmark keeper's error proves costly

Denmark had held out under a barrage of attacks from Spain, until a mix-up at the back in the 79th minute saw Schmeichel fail to deal with a free-kick into the box and his team paid the price.

Kasper Schmeichel 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 810 Saves per 90 2.44 Clean sheets 6 Pass completion % 90.2 Goals conceded 9

Overall, it was a good outing for Schmeichel by all accounts. Until that mistake, it seems the Celtic man was in line for a star showing, but his hard work was undone in the closing stages. That error was enough to reduce his rating from Danish outlet BT, who gave Schmeichel a score of two out of six.

They wrote:

"With great saves and giga confidence on the ball, the keeper had painted a work of art worthy of Picasso. But, out of the blue, Schmeichel wreaked havoc on his own work as he zeroed in on Nelsson's non-free kick, got into position a little too late, and then delivered a drop that cost Denmark a point. He'll be frustrated with that."

Almost Flawless for Celtic Man

Danish outlet finds positives in Schmeichel display

Meanwhile, Ekstrabladet were a little kinder to Schmeichel, for his latest appearance.

The 37-year-old was praised for dealing with Spain's advances for much of the game, as well as exhibiting effective distribution and shot-stopping ability. That is, until everything went wrong.

They wrote:

"Schmeichel was on course for a flawless performance, but for Spain's goal he looked poor. Even though the shot was cleared by Højbjerg, it was a ball that the seasoned keeper should have taken. Otherwise, he showed great composure and several times took the sting of the Spanish pressure with a confident and good passing game, as well as making a couple of great saves."

Schmeichel will have a chance to redeem himself in Denmark's next game, when they take on Switzerland on Tuesday night in the Nations League.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/10/2024