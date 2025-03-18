Celtic have issued a club statement as police look into an incident that took place involving Rangers star Vaclav Cerny during Sunday's Old Firm derby. The Czech Republic international was seen spraying water at Celtic fans in the aftermath Hamza Igamane's dramatic late winner at Parkhead.

Police at the scene had to barricade themselves in front of the Rangers dugout as furious supporters reacted to the alleged 'assault,' while Cerny could be seen laughing at the chaos. Now, the Hoops have spoken out about the situation for the first time as authorities confirm they are investigating the matter.

Celtic's Statement on Cerny Incident

The club have confirmed that the situation has been passed on to authorites

In a statement released on their website, Celtic confirmed that they were internally looking into complaints made by fans regarding Cerny's actions, while also stating that they were evaluating 'the policing operation' of events that took place away from the stadium.

"Celtic Football Club has received complaints regarding the policing operation concerning yesterday’s match, specifically events away from Celtic Park. We are reviewing our supporters’ concerns and will be looking into these issues. It is important that these matters are addressed and the Club will be engaging in discussions with supporters and Police Scotland to understand the circumstances and events. "With regards to the match at Celtic Park, we can also confirm that the Club has raised concerns regarding members of the away team engaging with Celtic supporters with the relevant authorities."

The incident put a mark on what was an historic event in Scottish football, as it saw the first time that away fans were allowed to attend an Old Firm game since 2023 as a result of a ticket dispute. 2,500 Rangers supporters turned up at Celtic Park two hours before kick-off after being instructed to by authorities.

Vaclav Cerny Potential Ban

The winger could face retrospective action

In terms of footballing action that could be taken against Cerny, it has been speculated by the Scottish Sun that the winger could be banned for up to eight games by the Scottish FA. SFA rules suggest that the Wolfsburg loanee's actions could land him a suspension ranging from the two eight games, which, at it's worst, effectively rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

It is also stated that ex-Chelsea youngster, Dujon Sterling, could also face punishment for a derogatory comment that accompanied a post on social media following the visitors' late victory.