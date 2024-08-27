Celtic have launched a bid worth £5 million for Sheffield United and USMNT star Auston Trusty, according to the Daily Record, who have revealed that the centre-back’s current employers are reluctant to let him leave this summer.

The respective signatures of centre forward Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Viljami Sinisalo have all been snared this summer, while Kasper Schmeichel’s free agency status was also pounced on by the reigning Scottish champions.

In a bid to extend their Scottish Premiership streak to four on the bounce, Brendan Rodgers – alongside his backroom staff – are working hard to improve the quality and depth of their squad ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Celtic Table £5 Million Offer for Sheffield Utd’s Trusty

Rodgers keen to pair defender with compatriot Carter-Vickers

Pennsylvania-born Trusty, formerly of Arsenal, has been a regular at Bramall Lane since striking a move from the Gunners last summer but looks to be leaning towards an exit just 12 months on, especially with the Hoops seriously interested in his signature.

In fact, the Daily Record’s report reveals that Rodgers and his entourage have lodged an opening proposal – worth in the region of £5 million – as they look to strengthen their defensive ranks before the transfer deadline.

Although Trusty’s current employers are reluctant to offload the 26-year-old, Celtic’s influx of cash on the back of Matt O’Riley’s recent exit to Brighton & Hove Albion has boosted their pursuit of the former Premier League star, who Rodgers is keen to pair with his compatriot Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Auston Trusty vs Alistair Johnston - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Trusty Johnston Minutes 2,573 2,276 Goals/Assists 0/0 1/4 Pass success rate (%) 79 84.2 Tackles per game 1.5 1.8 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.5 Clearances per game 4.5 1.4 Overall rating 6.34 7.17

The Blades are reluctant to sell, but the Hoops are pushing hard to try to make the move happen. Celtic have picked up a club record fee for the sale of Matt O’Riley to Brighton, and they are set to invest the bulk of that into the former Liverpool manager’s current squad.

Trusty, who has been described as "outstanding" previously, played 34 games for his now-Championship employers in England’s top flight last term but in the wake of their relegation, the centre-half has piqued the interest of plenty of clubs, Celtic included.

Celtic Eye Shock Jota Return

Forward’s Al-Ittihad deal expires next summer

In a shock turn of events, Rodgers’ side have also been credited with an interest in Jota, a former fan favourite of the green side of Glasgow, per HITC Sport, with them eyeing up a short-term deal for the Portuguese magician.

Especially if Manchester City-linked Kyogo Furuhashi departs Celtic Park before the end of the week, the need for additional firepower will increase and Jota, as evidenced from his previous stint, could bring that in abundance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jota is the club’s second-largest sale, having departed for a fee of around £25 million.

The fleet-footed forward, still uncapped by Portugal, has struggled to pull up trees in the Middle East since switching Celtic for Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023 and could head back to Europe as a result of his poor form.

When plying his trade in Scotland, the now-25-year-old was arguably the club’s best player and, despite his best work coming intangibly, still plundered 28 goals and 26 assists across his 83-game spell.

