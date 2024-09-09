Celtic target Mateusz Bogusz has been criticised for producing a disappointing performance during Poland's 1-0 Nations League defeat to Croatia last night, with Polish outlet Super Express Sport describing the versatile midfielder's international debut as 'very difficult'.

Poland were condemned to defeat in Osijek courtesy of an exceptional Luka Modric free-kick seven minutes after the break. The result leaves the White-Reds third in their Nations League group on three points, having beaten Scotland 3-2 at Hampden Park on Thursday night, behind Croatia and Portugal.

Bogusz, who was making his first appearance for his national team after impressing in the MLS for Los Angeles FC, endured a tricky night, managing just 23 touches before being substituted on the hour mark. The 23-year-old has been lamented for his display, which came just weeks after a highly speculated move to Celtic failed to materialise.

Bhoys Target Bogusz Struggles on Poland Debut

Rodgers wanted midfielder to replace O'Riley

Since making the switch from Leeds United to LAFC in 2023, Bogusz has finally settled after a series of unsuccessful loan spells in Spain. The Pole enjoyed a productive campaign on the west coast of the United States, netting 17 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions, prompting interest from Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

The reigning Scottish Premiership champions viewed the attacking midfielder, who can also be deployed as a forward or deeper on the pitch, as a potential replacement for star man Matt O'Riley, who departed for Brighton & Hove Albion. The deal for Bogusz to go to Parkhead was understood to be 'progressing well', but ultimately didn't come to fruition.

Despite not earning a move to Europe and Glaswegian giants Celtic, following talks over a deal worth in the region of £8.5million, the former Ibiza FC loanee did earn his first international call-up for this round of Nations League fixtures. Awarded his first cap in the Eagles' trip to Croatia, the night didn't go according to plan for the player.

Writing in their player ratings, Super Express Sport marked the debutant as a three out of 10:

"A very difficult debut and arch-rival in the form of Josko Gvardiol. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles FC player did not show his potential today."

Up against the imperious Gvardiol, Bogusz struggled to make an impact, completing just 12 passes in his 62 minutes on the pitch, whilst failing to have a shot and completing just one dribble. Whether Celtic will return to sign the Ruda Slaska-born man remains to be seen, but performances like last night will certainly not help his cause.

Bogusz' Statistics vs Croatia Minutes Played 62 Accurate Passes 12/13 (92%) Chances Created 0 Shots 0 Touches 23 Touches in the Opposition Box 1 Successful Dribbles 1

Ralston 'Ended Up in the Pits' vs Portugal

Full-back had torrid time during Scotland's defeat in Lisbon

With a potential future Celtic star struggling on the international stage, a current Hoops man also endured a miserable appearance for his nation last night. Anthony Ralston 'ended up in the pits' during Scotland's narrow defeat to Portugal, struggling to deal with the elusive Rafael Leao.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a late winner as Portugal ran out 2-1 winners, with Ralston experiencing a torrid time playing against Leao. The AC Milan winger caused the 25-year-old full-back problems all night, with him forced to play the full 90 minutes, even after being booked for a late challenge on Diogo Jota.

All statistics via FotMob - as of 09/09/2024