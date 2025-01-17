Celtic are considering putting in a bid for Real Valladolid starlet Raul Moro this window, according to the Daily Mail.

Having lost just one of their opening 23 league games, Celtic are cruising at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with a 13-point lead on bitter rivals Rangers. Aberdeen had been close to them in the early stages of the campaign, but Jimmy Thelin’s side have since incurred a rotten run of form that has seen them fall to a 25-point deficit.

Celtic have already secured a piece of silverware this season, having lifted the League Cup after beating Rangers on penalties in the final. Under the management of Brendan Rodgers, who returned to the club in 2023, they are gunning for their second successive league title with the Northern Irishman.

The Bhoys are seemingly looking to be active in the winter window, with reports suggesting that they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Kieran Tierney. The Arsenal left-back, who has struggled with injuries and subsequently, for first-team minutes, came through the ranks at Celtic as a youngster.

Celtic seem optimistic that they will seal a deal for Tierney to return, be it this month or as a pre-contract agreement for the summer. The Scotland international, however, is not the only name they are pursuing.

Celtic Eye Moro Deal

Young winger has caught the attention of many

Raul Moro began his senior career at Lazio, but spent much of his time with the Italians out on loan. In 2023, he returned to his native Spain, first with Real Oviedo and then with Valladolid, on loan deals. With the latter, he won promotion from the Segunda Division and earned a permanent contract as a reward for his form.

Valladolid have struggled so far this season and sit 19th in La Liga at the time of writing. Moro, though, has showcased his ability and is described as their 'prize asset' in the Daily Mail report. Capable of playing on either flank, the 22-year-old has netted four goals in the campaign thus far.

Celtic are not the only club to hold an interest in Moro, with Ajax technical director Alex Kroes having publicly confirmed that the Dutch giants like the player. Despite that, Ajax are yet to meet Valladolid’s valuation of the winger, meaning the race is still wide open.

