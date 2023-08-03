Celtic could land a 'difference maker' by signing Tete this summer, with the Scottish giants holding a secret weapon in negotiations, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Having won the league title once again last season, the Bhoys are targeting a third championship victory in a row next time around.

Celtic transfer news - Tete

Having left Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in controversial fashion, Celtic have been pushing to sign Tete as a replacement for attacker Jota, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad for £25 million.

Due to his status as a free agent, Tete wouldn't command a transfer fee should he join the Scottish giants, although the club do have a huge task on their hands to convince the Brazillian on a move to Parkhead.

It's suggested by the Daily Record that the wide man is chasing after a package of £4.2 million in wages each year, along with a whopping £2.1 million signing on bonus.

While they are astronomical figures, it isn't believed to have put Celtic off their pursuit yet, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano admitting the Glasgow giants were pushing for a move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reliable reporter suggested Celtic are exploring the possibility of bringing Tete to the club this summer.

It's suggested by Romano that new manager Brendan Rodgers could play a key role in the negotiations.

Rodgers spent four months with Tete at Leicester City last season, after the forward joined the then Premier League outfit on loan until the end of the season.

And as a result, it's claimed Celtic's hopes of landing their key target could hinge on the impact Rodgers has on the talks.

What has Dean Jones said about Tete and Celtic?

When asked on where Celtic's chase for Tete was up to, transfer insider Jones revealed the reigning Scottish champions were pushing hard to bring the former Shakhtar Donetsk man to the club this summer.

Providing an update to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "Tete would have great fun in the Scottish Premiership, he could be such a difference maker and if Brendan Rodgers is driving something like that then there would be even more reason for fans to be excited about what a difference he could make because he obviously knows plenty about him and what he could provide."

What else might Celtic do in the transfer window this summer?

It's believed that Rodgers is keen to add a new goalkeeper to his roster ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Dominik Livakovic being linked to a Celtic switch.

The Dinamo Zagreb man has been attracting interest from across Europe, and Celtic were handed a boost in the race to sign him, when the shot-stopper's proposed move to Fenerbache was called off.

That's according to footballscotland, who claim the Croatian's transfer to Turkey is no longer in the works, despite an £8 million fee having been agreed.

Elsewhere, it's reported that Egyptian playmaker Mohamed Reda is also attracting interest from Celtic, with footballscotland once again suggesting a move could be possible this summer.

Reda currently plys his trade for Future FC in the Egyptian league, with speculation around a transfer starting to pick up.